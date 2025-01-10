Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.03
20.03
20.03
20.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
572.81
482.44
412.85
346.36
Net Worth
592.84
502.47
432.88
366.39
Minority Interest
Debt
1.07
2
2.04
0.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.39
8.65
6.93
6.46
Total Liabilities
606.3
513.12
441.85
373.37
Fixed Assets
182.81
157.24
147.93
112.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
138.97
91.38
96.86
80.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.93
0.71
0.47
0.77
Networking Capital
270.2
229.94
178.16
166.13
Inventories
77.17
70.03
72.74
46.61
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
160.9
135.47
115.04
112.12
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
126.92
99.28
83.11
86.6
Sundry Creditors
-77.61
-56.56
-73.98
-60.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-17.18
-18.28
-18.75
-18.99
Cash
13.39
33.85
18.43
13.43
Total Assets
606.3
513.12
441.85
373.37
