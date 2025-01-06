iifl-logo-icon 1
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

806.1
(-5.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Lincoln Pharma. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

64.04

43.09

35.74

30.05

Depreciation

-5.46

-4.39

-3.85

-3.21

Tax paid

-14.48

-10.34

-8.33

-8.31

Working capital

-8.51

25.15

13.34

-4.84

Other operating items

Operating

35.58

53.5

36.89

13.69

Capital expenditure

17.36

18.79

-7.95

28.86

Free cash flow

52.94

72.29

28.94

42.55

Equity raised

437.46

339.36

270.64

197.3

Investing

21.29

2.73

16

7.34

Financing

-40.67

18.98

14.05

29.94

Dividends paid

3

3

2.39

1.63

Net in cash

474.03

436.37

332.03

278.76

QUICKLINKS FOR Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd

