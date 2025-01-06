Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
64.04
43.09
35.74
30.05
Depreciation
-5.46
-4.39
-3.85
-3.21
Tax paid
-14.48
-10.34
-8.33
-8.31
Working capital
-8.51
25.15
13.34
-4.84
Other operating items
Operating
35.58
53.5
36.89
13.69
Capital expenditure
17.36
18.79
-7.95
28.86
Free cash flow
52.94
72.29
28.94
42.55
Equity raised
437.46
339.36
270.64
197.3
Investing
21.29
2.73
16
7.34
Financing
-40.67
18.98
14.05
29.94
Dividends paid
3
3
2.39
1.63
Net in cash
474.03
436.37
332.03
278.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.