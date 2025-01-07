iifl-logo-icon 1
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

835.7
(3.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

376.08

324.95

304.27

310.81

yoy growth (%)

15.73

6.79

-2.1

39.21

Raw materials

-186.77

-171.16

-172.67

-203.65

As % of sales

49.66

52.67

56.74

65.52

Employee costs

-54.89

-47.5

-35.05

-26.73

As % of sales

14.59

14.61

11.51

8.6

Other costs

-75.04

-60.32

-54

-47.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.95

18.56

17.74

15.41

Operating profit

59.36

45.95

42.55

32.51

OPM

15.78

14.14

13.98

10.46

Depreciation

-5.46

-4.39

-3.85

-3.21

Interest expense

-1.98

-4.26

-5.41

-5.53

Other income

12.13

5.8

2.45

6.29

Profit before tax

64.04

43.09

35.74

30.05

Taxes

-14.48

-10.34

-8.33

-8.31

Tax rate

-22.61

-23.99

-23.33

-27.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

49.56

32.75

27.4

21.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

49.56

32.75

27.4

21.74

yoy growth (%)

51.3

19.53

26.01

47.2

NPM

13.17

10.08

9

6.99

