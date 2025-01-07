Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
376.08
324.95
304.27
310.81
yoy growth (%)
15.73
6.79
-2.1
39.21
Raw materials
-186.77
-171.16
-172.67
-203.65
As % of sales
49.66
52.67
56.74
65.52
Employee costs
-54.89
-47.5
-35.05
-26.73
As % of sales
14.59
14.61
11.51
8.6
Other costs
-75.04
-60.32
-54
-47.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.95
18.56
17.74
15.41
Operating profit
59.36
45.95
42.55
32.51
OPM
15.78
14.14
13.98
10.46
Depreciation
-5.46
-4.39
-3.85
-3.21
Interest expense
-1.98
-4.26
-5.41
-5.53
Other income
12.13
5.8
2.45
6.29
Profit before tax
64.04
43.09
35.74
30.05
Taxes
-14.48
-10.34
-8.33
-8.31
Tax rate
-22.61
-23.99
-23.33
-27.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
49.56
32.75
27.4
21.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
49.56
32.75
27.4
21.74
yoy growth (%)
51.3
19.53
26.01
47.2
NPM
13.17
10.08
9
6.99
