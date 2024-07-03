iifl-logo-icon 1
806.1
(-5.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open859.8
  • Day's High859.8
  • 52 Wk High979.5
  • Prev. Close854.55
  • Day's Low795.85
  • 52 Wk Low 534.8
  • Turnover (lac)527.67
  • P/E17.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value320.94
  • EPS48.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,614.6
  • Div. Yield0.21
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

859.8

Prev. Close

854.55

Turnover(Lac.)

527.67

Day's High

859.8

Day's Low

795.85

52 Week's High

979.5

52 Week's Low

534.8

Book Value

320.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,614.6

P/E

17.76

EPS

48.25

Divi. Yield

0.21

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.8

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.77%

Non-Promoter- 5.19%

Institutions: 5.19%

Non-Institutions: 45.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.03

20.03

20.03

20.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

572.81

482.44

412.85

346.36

Net Worth

592.84

502.47

432.88

366.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

376.08

324.95

304.27

310.81

yoy growth (%)

15.73

6.79

-2.1

39.21

Raw materials

-186.77

-171.16

-172.67

-203.65

As % of sales

49.66

52.67

56.74

65.52

Employee costs

-54.89

-47.5

-35.05

-26.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

64.04

43.09

35.74

30.05

Depreciation

-5.46

-4.39

-3.85

-3.21

Tax paid

-14.48

-10.34

-8.33

-8.31

Working capital

-8.51

25.15

13.34

-4.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.73

6.79

-2.1

39.21

Op profit growth

29.17

8

30.85

40.73

EBIT growth

39.41

15.08

15.61

39.5

Net profit growth

51.3

19.53

26.01

47.2

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

580.55

510.31

472.12

424.19

386.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

580.55

510.31

472.12

424.19

386.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

34.42

22.47

10

5.66

11.04

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kishorbhai M Shah

Managing Director

Mahendra G Patel

Whole-time Director

Hasmukhbhai I Patel

Independent Director

Pirabhai R Suthar

Whole-time Director

Munjal Mahendrabhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Aashish R Patel

Independent Director

Meha Patel

Independent Director

Saurin J Parikh

Director

Rajnikant G Patel

Whole-time Director

Anand Arvindbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Trusha Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, promoted by Mahendra G Patel, Rajnikant G Patel and Hasmukhbhai I Patel, as a Partnership Firm in January, 1979 to manufacture pharmaceutical formulations was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jan. 95. All the assets and business of the erstwhile partnership were transferred to the Company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. The focused area includes anti-infective, respiratory system, gynecology, cardio & CNS, anti-diabetic, anti malaria, among others.The Company, incorporated in January, 1995, was carrying on its business by getting its products manufactured on loan licence basis from 1979 to 1982. It then set up its own manufacturing facilities at Naroda, Gujarat for manufacturing tablets, capsules, liquid and powder syrups and, ointments. It is also getting its products manufactured on loan licence basis from other manufacturers to meet the demand of small volume parenterals.The company has set up a modern formulation manufacturing plant at Khatraj (Mehsana district), Gujarat, to manufacture small volume parenterals like dry powder injectables, liquid vial, liquid ampoules and eye drops and expand its production capacities of the existing products. It is also in the process of establishing a fully equipped laboratory to undertake in-house testing of its products for better quality control and R&D. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its project.
Company FAQs

What is the Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹806.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹1614.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 17.76 and 2.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹534.8 and ₹979.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.71%, 3 Years at 32.97%, 1 Year at 31.50%, 6 Month at 27.63%, 3 Month at 26.63% and 1 Month at 11.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.78 %
Institutions - 5.19 %
Public - 45.03 %

