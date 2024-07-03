Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹859.8
Prev. Close₹854.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹527.67
Day's High₹859.8
Day's Low₹795.85
52 Week's High₹979.5
52 Week's Low₹534.8
Book Value₹320.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,614.6
P/E17.76
EPS48.25
Divi. Yield0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.03
20.03
20.03
20.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
572.81
482.44
412.85
346.36
Net Worth
592.84
502.47
432.88
366.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
376.08
324.95
304.27
310.81
yoy growth (%)
15.73
6.79
-2.1
39.21
Raw materials
-186.77
-171.16
-172.67
-203.65
As % of sales
49.66
52.67
56.74
65.52
Employee costs
-54.89
-47.5
-35.05
-26.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
64.04
43.09
35.74
30.05
Depreciation
-5.46
-4.39
-3.85
-3.21
Tax paid
-14.48
-10.34
-8.33
-8.31
Working capital
-8.51
25.15
13.34
-4.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.73
6.79
-2.1
39.21
Op profit growth
29.17
8
30.85
40.73
EBIT growth
39.41
15.08
15.61
39.5
Net profit growth
51.3
19.53
26.01
47.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
580.55
510.31
472.12
424.19
386.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
580.55
510.31
472.12
424.19
386.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.42
22.47
10
5.66
11.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kishorbhai M Shah
Managing Director
Mahendra G Patel
Whole-time Director
Hasmukhbhai I Patel
Independent Director
Pirabhai R Suthar
Whole-time Director
Munjal Mahendrabhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Aashish R Patel
Independent Director
Meha Patel
Independent Director
Saurin J Parikh
Director
Rajnikant G Patel
Whole-time Director
Anand Arvindbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Trusha Shah
Reports by Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, promoted by Mahendra G Patel, Rajnikant G Patel and Hasmukhbhai I Patel, as a Partnership Firm in January, 1979 to manufacture pharmaceutical formulations was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jan. 95. All the assets and business of the erstwhile partnership were transferred to the Company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. The focused area includes anti-infective, respiratory system, gynecology, cardio & CNS, anti-diabetic, anti malaria, among others.The Company, incorporated in January, 1995, was carrying on its business by getting its products manufactured on loan licence basis from 1979 to 1982. It then set up its own manufacturing facilities at Naroda, Gujarat for manufacturing tablets, capsules, liquid and powder syrups and, ointments. It is also getting its products manufactured on loan licence basis from other manufacturers to meet the demand of small volume parenterals.The company has set up a modern formulation manufacturing plant at Khatraj (Mehsana district), Gujarat, to manufacture small volume parenterals like dry powder injectables, liquid vial, liquid ampoules and eye drops and expand its production capacities of the existing products. It is also in the process of establishing a fully equipped laboratory to undertake in-house testing of its products for better quality control and R&D. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its project.The
The
The Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹806.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹1614.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 17.76 and 2.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹534.8 and ₹979.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.71%, 3 Years at 32.97%, 1 Year at 31.50%, 6 Month at 27.63%, 3 Month at 26.63% and 1 Month at 11.97%.
