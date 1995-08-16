Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Management Discussions

Global Pharmaceutical Industry :

The global medicine spending forecast shows a shift but steady growth, reaching $1.9 trillion by 2027 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding pandemic-related costs, spending will increase 3-6% annually. Emerging markets like Latin America and Asia will experience significant growth in both volume and spending, while developed markets like the US will see slower growth due to high patient costs. Oncology, immunology, and anti-diabetics will be the top spending categories, with biosimilars impacting growth in the immunology segment. This outlook reflects a focus on shifting product mixes and increasing access to innovative drugs in emerging markets.

Indian Pharmaceutical Industry:

Indias pharmaceutical industry has earned the nickname "Pharmacy of the World" for a reason. Its a global leader in providing affordable generic medications, making vital treatments accessible to a wider population. This explainer dives into the factors that have propelled India to the forefront of the generic drug market and explores the future potential of this powerhouse industry.

India is the worlds largest supplier of generic drugs, accounting for a staggering 20% of global exports. These generic versions of brand-name drugs are significantly cheaper, making essential healthcare more attainable for people across the globe. This dominance can be attributed to several factors:

Cost Advantage: India boasts a strong infrastructure of USFDA - compliant manufacturing facilities. However, the cost of production and labor is significantly lower compared to developed nations. This translates to cheaper generic drugs for consumers.

Thriving R&D Ecosystem: India has a robust research and development (R&D) environment. This allows pharmaceutical companies to develop and manufacture high-quality generic versions of existing drugs efficiently.

Indias pharmaceutical industry is not just a domestic giant; its a major exporter as well. The US, Belgium, and South Africa are some of the top destinations for Indian pharmaceuticals. Notably, India plays a critical role in global health by supplying a staggering 65-70% of the World Health Organizations vaccine needs.

The Indian government actively supports the growth of the pharmaceutical industry through various schemes. These initiatives focus on:

• Infrastructure Development: The government allocates funds to upgrade existing manufacturing facilities and ensure they meet international standards.

• Production-Linked Incentives: Through financial incentives, the government aims to encourage higher investments and production within the Indian pharmaceutical sector.

• Promoting Exports and Research: The government actively promotes pharmaceutical exports and research activities through various initiatives. The Indian pharmaceutical sector is expecting to generate incremental sales of 2,94,000 crores in 6 years from 2022-23 to 2027-28.

Despite its impressive track record, the Indian pharmaceutical industry faces some challenges:

• Focus on Chronic Disease Drugs: As chronic diseases like diabetes and heart conditions become more prevalent globally, Indian companies that cater to these therapeutic areas are well-positioned for growth.

• Continued Innovation: Maintaining a robust R&D ecosystem and investing in innovation will be crucial for India to sustain its leadership position in the generic drug market.

• Skilled Workforce and Technology: Developing a skilled workforce and embracing cutting-edge technologies in manufacturing will be key factors in ensuring future success.

By addressing these challenges and capitalizing on its strengths, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is well on its way to remaining a major player in the global market for years to come. According to the Indian Economic Survey 2020-21, the pharma industry is expected to reach US$ 64 billion in value by 2024 and US$ 130 billion by 2030. Its commitment to affordability, focus on innovation, and government support position India as a leader in making healthcare more accessible worldwide.

Pharma Exports from India :

Indias pharmaceutical exports continued their robust growth trajectory in May 2024, registering a 10.45% increase to reach $2.3 billion compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. This positive momentum extends to the first two months of the current fiscal year, with exports exhibiting an 8.85% year-on-year growth to $4.73 billion. Notably, the pharmaceutical sector emerged as a bright spot in Indias overall export performance in 2023-24, achieving a commendable 9.6% growth to reach $278 billion. The industry association, Pharmexcil (under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce), has set an ambitious target of $31 billion for pharmaceutical exports in the current fiscal year.

Concerns regarding the potential disruption of exports due to geopolitical crises and associated logistical challenges appear to be unfounded at present. While the Russia- Ukraine war did have a minor negative impact, a more significant long-term challenge could be Russias policy of import substitution, which prioritizes domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. This trend, termed "localization" has resulted in declining exports to Russia for the past two years.

However, there are promising countervailing factors. Exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are experiencing a positive uptick, positioning the UAE as a potential gateway for Indian pharmaceuticals to access other markets. Industry leaders remain optimistic about achieving the $31 billion export target this year, citing factors such as drug shortages in the US market, rising demand in the UK, and an expanding pharmaceutical market in Africa.

About the Company :

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited is a dynamic and forward thinking pharmaceutical manufacturer dedicated to driving progress within the industry through groundbreaking innovation, adept business strategies, and utmost customer satisfaction. As a leading producer of pharmaceuticals, we specialise in manufacturing and promoting a wide range of therapeutic molecules in line with WHO-GMP guidelines, catering to both domestic and international markets. Our premium-quality drugs are developed with the highest standards and are made available at highly competitive prices to serve the wider population.

Established in 1979 our company has emerged as a prominent player in the field of branded generics, renowned for providing affordable and innovative medicines that contribute to healthier lives. With our state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facilities in Ahmedabad, we are

steadfastly working towards our vision of "Healthcare for All." Notably, our manufacturing units have been granted European Union (EU) GMP certification, granting us marketing rights for our products in all 27 EU member nations and access to the European Economic Area (EEA) countries.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited sets itself apart in the industry with its cutting-edge R&D capabilities, spearheaded by a team of over 40 highly qualified scientists and researchers. Our ongoing commitment to research has resulted in the filing of 25+ patents and the receipt of 7 patents. Recognised by the Department of Science & Technology and the Government of India, our advanced devices and equipment enable comprehensive internal physical, chemical and microbiological analyses of all our products. Our unwavering focus on innovation and development has resulted in a robust product pipeline, constantly evolving to address the unmet medical needs of the global community.

At the forefront of pharmaceutical manufacturing, we specialise in a diverse portfolio of products, including tablets, capsules, dry syrups, liquid vials, Injectables and ointments. In addition to our strong presence in the acute segment, we are alsoexpanding our portfolio in lifestyle and chronic segments, particularly focusing on womens healthcare and dermatology.

Our dedication to global outreach is evident through oupresencein over 60 countries, with a well-established export network and a robust domestic market presence.

With a strong field force and strategic partnerships, we continue to serve numerous markets worldwide. Moreover, our commitment to innovation is reflected in our numerous patent applications and awarded patents.

At our cutting edge R&D centre, our skills formulation development team works diligently on new active substances and generics, troubleshooting existing products, and developing patent non-infringing products, particularly tailored for emerging markets and the domestic markets. We have a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical dodge forms, including Immediate Hard gelatin Capsules, Soft gelatin capsules, liquid orals - syrups , dry syrups, powder in sachet, suspension, semi-solid - creams, gel, ointments, small & large volume parenteral, oral & topical spray formulations, etc.

Business performance :

Expanding Global Footprint: The Pharmacy to the World

Lincoln Pharma has solidified its position as a key player in the global pharmaceutical landscape, supplying affordable medicines to over 60 countries. Our motto is ‘Healthcare for All and our commitment is to make essential drugs accessible, aligning with Indias larger role as the "Pharmacy to the World" in the global healthcare ecosystem.

Leveraging Indias Pharmaceutical Prowess

As part of Indias robust pharmaceutical sector, which contributes 1.72% to the nations GDP, Lincoln Pharma

benefits from the countrys reputation for high-quality, cost- effective medications. We operate from WHO GMP and ISO 9001:2015 facilities, ensuring our products meet the highest international standards.

Fighting the Lifestyle Diseases

A major health crisis looms for India, with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating a staggering $6 trillion economic burden by 2030 due to the rise of lifestyle diseases. The WHOs estimate highlights the urgency of addressing this issue, as NCDs are already responsible for over 61% of deaths in the country. This means that a significant portion of Indias population is battling chronic illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, placing a considerable strain on individuals, families, and the healthcare system as a whole.

Lincoln Pharma is well-positioned to fight this evil with our Sentinel Division offering chronic Lifestyle disease products like Anti-diabetic, Anti-hypertensive & Dyslipidemic drugs. Our focus on developing and manufacturing these cost- effective and easily administrable drugs aligns perfectly with market demands, particularly in key therapeutic areas such as hypertension, diabetes, and cholesterol.

Small Problems. Big Impact

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited combats a variety of health issues with significant global impact. With over 1 billion common colds occurring annually, our flagship Pharma division plays a crucial role in symptom relief through medications like Nam Cold. Children under 5 are particularly susceptible to ear infections, with millions diagnosed each year. Our product portfolio contains otolaryngology medications which can help children, especially those who come from underprivileged background. Pain management is another key focus within our flagship division, as chronic pain affects an estimated 20% of adults globally, reducing quality of life and productivity.

Combating Diarrhoeal Diseases & Malaria

Lords - a division of LPL tackles two major health concerns, diabetes and malaria. Diarrhoeal diseases claim over 2 million lives annually, highlighting the importance of their antidiarrheal medications. Malaria remains a major public health threat, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions, with over 200 million people infected globally each year. Lords potential anti-malarial drugs can help prevent and treat this devastating disease.

Empowering Womens Health

Our another division, Teresa focuses exclusively on womens health, offering a diverse range of medications to address a wide range of issues. Over 230 million women worldwide have an unmet need for gynaecological problems and millions experience menstrual disorders. Teresas comprehensive portfolio helps meet these critical needs.

Managing Common Skin Concerns

Skin conditions are another global concern, with over 100 million people suffering from chronic conditions like psoriasis

or eczema. Fungal infections are also common worldwide, but especially so in developing countries. Our another division - Nextgen addresses these issues with antifungal creams, medications, and corticosteroids to manage inflammatory conditions. Additionally, we offer cosmeceutical products for various other skin concerns.

Balancing Affordability and Profitability

Despite the ever-present pressure to maximize profits within the pharmaceutical industry, Lincoln Pharma remains steadfast in its commitment to affordability. We constantly strive to achieve a delicate balance: ensuring production costs are controlled, maintaining profitability, and, most importantly, guaranteeing that our medications remain accessible to those who need them the most.

This dedication to affordability aligns perfectly with Indias thriving pharmaceutical export sector. In May 2024 alone, Indias pharma exports surged by 10.45% to reach $2.3 billion compared to the previous year. This momentum extends to the first two months of the current fiscal year, with a year-on- year growth of 8.85%, bringing the total to $4.73 billion.

Notably, pharmaceuticals emerged as a bright spot in Indias overall export performance in 2023-24, achieving a commendable 96% growth to reach $278 billion. Looking ahead, the industry association, Pharmexcil, has set an ambitious target of $31 billion for pharmaceutical exports in the current fiscal year.

Recognizing the immense potential of emerging markets, Lincoln Pharma sees these regions, with their large populations, rising disposable incomes, and increasing healthcare needs, as key drivers of growth in the coming years. We are strategically positioning ourselves to cater to the specific needs of these diverse markets.

Pushing the Boundaries of Cost-Effective Solutions

Our R&D efforts are focused on developing innovative, yet affordable drug formulations. By staying at the forefront of pharmaceutical technologies and embracing the trend of biologics, we aim to offer more targeted and effective treatments without compromising on our commitment to accessibility.

In conclusion, Lincoln Pharma stands at the intersection of global health needs and pharmaceutical innovation. Our unwavering commitment to affordability, coupled with our expanding global reach, positions us uniquely to make a significant impact on global health outcomes while driving sustainable business growth.

Research & Development:

• Awarded 7 patents and filed 25+ patent applications

• DSIR-approved R&D facilities

• 75+ R&D professionals including 30 scientists.

• Focused areas include the anti-infectives, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio & CNS, anti-diabetic, and anti-malaria among others

Financials & Ratings:

• Market capitalization of 1173 crores as of 31 Mar 2024

• 5-year net profit CAGR of 13.9%

• Cash and cash equivalents at 5.74 crore as of 31 Mar 2024

• Book Value is 295.98 per share as of 31 Mar 2024

• Team strength of approx 1,700 employees

• FY24 Total Income at 614.97 Crore & PAT at 93.31 crore

• CRISIL upgraded ratings to CRISIL/A/Stable/CRISIL A1

• ICRA reaffirmed long-term and short-term bank facilities ratings to A and A1 respectively

Global Presence :

• Exports to 60 countries currently, with plans to expand to 90 countries in the next 2-3 years.

• Major export markets include East & West Africa, Central & Latin America, and South East Asia.

• The company has EU GMP, WHO GMP, TGA, and ISO 9001:2015 certifications.

Sustainability & Green Initiatives:

The company has a green facility that produces 65% of its energy consumption through a renewable Solar Wind Project.

Domestic & Export Sales:

In FY24, the Company demonstrated a well balanced revenue distribution between domestic and export markets. Domestic sales amounted to 218.04 Cr. whereas Export Sales amounted to 362.50 Cr.

Financial Performance :

Lincoln Pharmas FY24 performance showed steady growth across various financial metrics, including Total Income, EBITDA, PBT, PAT, and Basic EPS. The companys ability to adapt to market dynamics and capitalize on opportunities is credited for maintaining its growth trajectory. However, for a comprehensive understanding of Lincoln Pharmas performance compared to the broader pharmaceutical sector, further in-depth analysis, including industry peer comparisons and market trends, would be necessary.

Total Income :

The total income for FY24 increased to 61497 Crore, showing a significant growth of 15.43% compared to FY23

EBITDA :

The EBITDA for FY24 reached 134.33 Crore registering a growth of 20.28% compared to FY23.

PBT :

The PBT for FY24 reached 122.24 Crore , representing a growth of 21.66% compared to FY23.

PAT :

The PAT for FY24 reached 93.31 Crore, representing a growth of 27.98% as compared to FY23.

Basic EPS :

The Basic EPS for FY24 stood at 46.58, reflecting a growth of 27 98% compared to FY23.

Ratios :

EBITDA Margin: PAT Margin: Fy23 : 21.0% FY23: 13.7% Fy24 : 21.8% FY24: 15.2% Return of Capital Employed: Return on Net Worth: Fy23 : 199% FY23: 14.5% Fy24 : 20.4% FY24: 15.7%

Growth Plans & Outlook:

We at Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are thrilled to share the positive momentum were experiencing. Our FY24 performance reflects this success, with a healthy return on capital employed (ROCE) of 20.4% and return on net worth (RONW) of 15.7%. This financial strength allows us to invest in strategic growth initiatives. A key highlight is the expansion of our Cephalosporin plant in Mehsana, Gujarat. This state-of-the-art facility is already producing for the domestic market, and we anticipate significant contributions in the coming years. We project sales from this plant to reach approximately 150 crore in the next three years.

Further solidifying our global presence, weve secured approvals from both Australias TGA and WHO-GMP for our facilities. These certifications open doors to new markets and allow us to serve a wider patient population. We maintain a strong financial position with consistent cash flow, zero net debt, and continual improvement in profit margins. This is particularly exciting as it marks the eleventh consecutive year of profit growth (FY13 to FY24). Looking ahead, were committed to expanding our product offerings in lifestyle, chronic care, womens healthcare, and dermatology, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to acute care.

New product launches, both domestically and internationally, alongside strategic market expansion, will further strengthen our market presence. Delivering value to our shareholders remains a top priority. The commencement of commercial operations at the Cephalosporin plant, coupled with upcoming exports to the EU and Australia, will fuel our growth trajectory. Maintaining healthy growth in sales, EBITDA, and net profit margins while upholding our "Net Debt Free" status is another key objective. Finally, weve set an ambitious target of achieving Rs. 750 crore in revenue by FY26, all while maintaining or improving our margins. We are confident in our ability to achieve this goal and become a leading player in the pharmaceutical industry.

Risk Management:

Beyond standard business and industry risks, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals acknowledges the presence of additional challenges, including fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and potential regulatory policy changes.

Our proactive approach involves identifying risks at the departmental level. Once identified, these risks are either addressed directly by the department or escalated to management for resolution. This ensures all potential threats are known and effectively managed, fostering confidence among our stakeholders.

Furthermore, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals prioritizes environmental protection and actively promotes sustainability awareness. We are additionally committed to implementing various cost-control measures to maintain efficient operations.

Statement on Internal Control Systems:

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited takes immense pride in its unwavering commitment to ethical business practices. A cornerstone of this dedication is our meticulously designed internal control framework, as outlined in this statutory statement. This comprehensive system plays a crucial role in safeguarding the integrity of our entire operation. Its meticulously designed to achieve several key objectives: ensuring the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting, protecting our valuable assets from fraud, waste, or abuse, and promoting operational efficiency by adhering to all applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

The foundation of this robust internal control framework is built on several key pillars. We foster a positive control environment that prioritizes ethical behavior and emphasizes the importance of internal controls. We conduct thorough and ongoing risk assessments to proactively identify and mitigate potential threats. Once identified, we implement strong control activities that address these risks and ensure proper procedures are consistently followed. Maintaining clear and open communication channels is paramount, ensuring all personnel are aware of their roles and responsibilities within the internal control framework. Finally, we diligently monitor the systems effectiveness and make adjustments as needed to guarantee its ongoing efficacy. The ultimate responsibility for the success of this framework rests with our dedicated Board of Directors and capable senior management team. They provide consistent oversight and ensure the system is effectively developed, implemented, and maintained at its peak performance. While the system is designed to provide reasonable assurance, we acknowledge that unforeseen circumstances and evolving risks can influence its efficacy. Despite this inherent challenge, we remain unwavering in our commitment to maintaining a robust internal control framework, as evidenced by this statement. Our goal is to provide stakeholders with clear insights into our steadfast dedication to upholding a strong and reliable internal control framework.

We recognize that external factors like foreign exchange fluctuations and potential regulatory policy changes can

pose additional challenges. Our proactive approach involves identifying these risks at the departmental level. Once identified, these risks are either addressed directly by the department or escalated to management for resolution. This ensures all potential threats are known and effectively managed, fostering confidence among our stakeholders. Furthermore, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals prioritizes environmental protection and actively promotes sustainability awareness. We are additionally committed to implementing various cost-control measures to maintain efficient operations. By taking these additional steps, we strive to be a responsible and forward-thinking leader within the pharmaceutical industry.

Human Resources

At Lincoln Pharma, we recognize that our employees are the cornerstone of our success. Throughout the year, our Human Resources department has focused on initiatives to support and develop our workforce. We have implemented programs aimed at enhancing employee skills, promoting wellness, and fostering a positive work environment. Our efforts have centered on attracting and retaining top talent, as well as nurturing leadership capabilities within the organization. We remain committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace where innovation thrives. As we move forward, Lincoln Pharma will continue to invest in our human capital, ensuring that our team is well-equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry.

Cautionary Statement:

This report contains forward-looking statements based on Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited managements current expectations and beliefs. These statements describe the companys objectives, estimates, and future plans. Its important to recognize that forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Several factors could influence the companys operations, including its dependence on telecommunication and information technology systems, potential changes in government policy, and unforeseen circumstances. The Company assumes no responsibility for any decisions made based on these forward-looking statements and is under no obligation to update them in the future.

Key Financial Ratios :

Particulars 2023-2024 2022-2023 Debtor Turnover (Days) 101 97 Inventory Turnover (Days) 101 106 Interest Covrage Ratio (Times) 91.84 55.03 Current Ratio (Times) 4.85 5.10 Debt Equity (Times) NIL NIL Operating Profit Margins (%) 41.4% 41.9% Net Profit Margin (%) 16.1% 14.3% Return on Net Worth (%) 15.7% 14.5%

NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the 30th (Thirtieth) Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the members of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited ("the Company" or "LPL) will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conference ("VC") or Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the following businesses. The venue of the AGM shall be deemed to be the registered office of the Company i.e. at "LINCOLN HOUSE", Behind Satyam Complex, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad-380060.

ORDINARY BUSINESSES:

1. To receive, consider and adopt the audited Standalone and Consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the reports of Board of Directors and Auditors thereon; and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the reports of Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon, be and are hereby received, considered and adopted."

2. To declare dividend of 1.80/- (i.e.18%) per equity share for the financial year 2023-2024.

3. To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Munjal Mahendrabhai Patel [DIN: 02319308], who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment as a Director:

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT Mr. Munjal Mahendrabhai Patel [DIN: 02319308], Whole Time Director of the Company, who shall be liable to retire by rotation at 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible for re-appointment, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company."

4. To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Kishor Meghji Shah [DIN: 02769085], who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment as a Director:

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT Mr. Kishor Meghji Shah [DIN: 02769085], Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company, who shall be liable to retire by rotation at 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible for reappointment, be and is hereby re-appointed as Director of the Company."

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

5. To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an ORDINARY RESOLUTION:-

RESOLVED THAT pursuant to provisions of section 148 (3) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, (including any statutory modification(s)or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), the consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to ratify the payment of remuneration of 2,50,000/- (Rupees Two Lakh Fifty Thousand Only) p.a. plus goods and service tax and out of pocket expense at actual to Kiran J. Mehta & Co., Cost Accountants (FRN: 000025), Ahmedabad who were appointed by the board of directors as cost auditors to conduct the audit of cost records maintained by the Company pertaining to products manufactured by the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025.

NOTES:

ANNEXURE TO THE NOTICE:

I. Information on Directors being appointed / re-appointed as required under Regulation 36 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Secretarial Standards-2 on General Meetings:

Name of Directors Mr. Munjal Mahendrabhai Patel Mr. Kishor Meghaji Shah DIN 02319308 02769085 Date of Birth June 26, 1982 March 04, 1944 Date of Appointment on the Board November 14, 2014 August 16, 1995 Qualification MBA- Finance & PGDIFA Matriculates Remuneration last drawn 66.47 Lakhs N.A. Nature of expertise in specific functional areas International Trade & Financial Matters He is associated with the company since more than two decades. He carries immense experience in the area of International marketing and directing projects across diverse industries and magnitudes. Relationship with other Directors, Manager and other Key Managerial Personnel Mr. Munjal M.Patel is son of Mr. Mahendra G. Patel, Managing Director None Directorship held in other Public Companies as on March 31, 2024 None None Chairmanship / Membership of Committee in other Companies, if any None None No. of Shares held in the Company as on March 31, 2024 26,30,300 4,78,400 Name of listed entities from which the person has resigned in the past three years. SERA INVESTMENTS & FINANCE INDIA LIMITED NIL In case of independent directors, the skills and capabilities required for the role and the manner in which the proposed person meets such requirements. N.A. N.A.

II. Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Item No. 5

The Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has appointed M/s. Kiran J. Mehta & Co., Cost Accountants (FRN No.: 000025), Ahmedabad to conduct the audit of cost records relating to the products, manufactured by the Company for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025 at a remuneration as mentioned in the resolution attached to the Notice.

As per the provisions of section 148 (3) of the Act read with Rule 14 of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the remuneration fixed by the Board of Directors is to be ratified by the Members of the Company. Accordingly, consent of the Members of the Company is sought for ratification of remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025.

The Board recommends the Ordinary Resolution at Item No. 5 of theaccompanying Notice for approval of the Members of the Company.

None of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, and/or their relatives are in any way concerned or interested financially or otherwise, in the resolution set out at Item No. 5.