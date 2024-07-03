iifl-logo-icon 1
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Company Summary

776.1
(1.07%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:44:43 AM

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, promoted by Mahendra G Patel, Rajnikant G Patel and Hasmukhbhai I Patel, as a Partnership Firm in January, 1979 to manufacture pharmaceutical formulations was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jan. 95. All the assets and business of the erstwhile partnership were transferred to the Company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. The focused area includes anti-infective, respiratory system, gynecology, cardio & CNS, anti-diabetic, anti malaria, among others.The Company, incorporated in January, 1995, was carrying on its business by getting its products manufactured on loan licence basis from 1979 to 1982. It then set up its own manufacturing facilities at Naroda, Gujarat for manufacturing tablets, capsules, liquid and powder syrups and, ointments. It is also getting its products manufactured on loan licence basis from other manufacturers to meet the demand of small volume parenterals.The company has set up a modern formulation manufacturing plant at Khatraj (Mehsana district), Gujarat, to manufacture small volume parenterals like dry powder injectables, liquid vial, liquid ampoules and eye drops and expand its production capacities of the existing products. It is also in the process of establishing a fully equipped laboratory to undertake in-house testing of its products for better quality control and R&D. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its project.The Company launched Next Generation Progesterone Therapy ProlinSpray during the year 2018. During the year 2021-22, Lincoln Parenteral Limited, an erstwhile subsidiary, merged with the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation and Lincoln Parenteral Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company. The Company acquired a plant in Mehsana, Gujarat to launch Cephalosporin products in 2022.

