Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 30th (Thirtieth) Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited ("the Company" or "LPL) for the year ended March 31, 2024.

In compliance with the applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for time being in force) ("the Act") and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), this report covers the financial results and other developments during the financial year ended March 31, 2024, in respect of the Company.

1. FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The Standalone & Consolidated financial performance of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 are summarised below:-

( In Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Basis Consolidated Basis For the Year Ended March 31, 2024 For the Year Ended March 31, 2023 For the Year Ended March 31, 2024 For the Year Ended March 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations 58,05496 51,030.88 58,05496 51,030.88 Other income 3,442.25 2248.35 3,442.25 2,247.29 Total Income 61,497.21 53,279.23 61,497.21 53,278.17 Profit before Depreciation, Finance Costs and Taxation 13,432.99 11,165.03 13,433.22 11,167.60 Less: Depreciation (1,062.47) (916.61) (1,062.47) (916.61) Less: Finance Cost (146.26) (202.89) (146.49) (203.01) Profit before Taxation 12,224.26 10,045.53 12,224.26 10,047.98 Less: Tax Expenses (2,893.77) (2,755.59) (2,893.77) (2,758.05) Profit after Tax 9,330.49 7,289.94 (9,330.49) 7,289.93 Other Comprehensive Income 6.11 (29.78) 6.11 (29.78) Total comprehensive income for the year 9,336.60 7,260.16 9,336.60 7,260.15

2. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS / OPERATIONS:

The Highlights of the companys performance (standalone) for the year ended March 31, 2024 are as under:

The Company reports 13.76% rise in the revenue from operations of 58,054.96 Lakhs (Domestic 21804.01 Lakhs and Exports 3625095 Lakhs) as against 51,030.88 Lakhs (Domestic 21,720.35 Lakhs and Exports 29,310.53 Lakhs) in the previous year. EBITDA for the year was 13,43299 Lakhs (increase 20.31%) as against 11,165.03 Lakhs in the previous year. The profit after tax has increased to 9330.49 Lakhs on a standalone basis as against profit after tax of 728994 Lakhs in previous year representing growth rate of 2799% during the financial year ended March 31, 2024. EPS for the year was 46.58 (increase 2797%) per share as compared to 36.40 in the previous year. Detailed working on operation of the Company is provided in the management discussion and analysis report as forms part of this.

3. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

In accordance with the provisions of the section 133 of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations read with IND AS - 110 - consolidated financial statement, the consolidated audited financial statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 forms part of this annual report.

4. CREDIT RATING:

The ratings given by CRISIL for long term bank loan facilities and short term bank loan facilities of the Company are ‘CRISIL A/Stable and CRISIL A1 respectively. There was no revision in the said ratings during the year under review.

5. DIVIDEND:

Your company has an incessant dividend payment history and considering the financial performance of the Company, the Board of Directors on May 16, 2024 has recommended a dividend of 1.80/- (Rupees One and Paise Eighty only) per equity share on 2,00,29,728 equity shares of face value of 10/- each (i.e. 18%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 [Previous Year 1.50 (Rupees Rne and Paise fifty only) per equity share (i.e. 15%)]. Dividend is subject to approval of members at the ensuing annual general meeting ("AGM"). The said dividend is in line with the Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company. In view of the changes made under the Income-Tax Act, 1961, by the Finance Act, 2020, dividends paid or distributed by the Company shall be taxable in the hands of the shareholders. The Company shall, accordingly, make the payment of Dividend after deduction of tax at source, as may be applicable.

6. DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY:

In terms of Regulation 43A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of the Company has adopted a Dividend Distribution Policy, which can be accessed on the Company weblink:

7 TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year under review, your company has transferred a sum of 50.00 Lakhs to the general reserve out of the amount available for appropriation for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (Previous Year transferred a sum of 50.00 Lakhs was transferred to general reserve).

8. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO THE INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

In accordance with the provisions of sections 124 and 125 of the Act and Investor Education and Protection Fund (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"), and relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividends of the company which remain unpaid or unclaimed for a period consecutive seven years from the date of transfer to the unpaid dividend account shall be transferred by the company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"), constituted by the Central Government.

In terms of the foregoing provisions of the Act, the company will transfer outstanding unpaid or unclaimed dividend and corresponding shares for the financial year 2016-2017 to the IEPF authorities during the year under review.

9. TRANSFER OF SHARES TO IEPF:

Pursuant to the provisions of IEPF Rules, all equity shares in respect of which dividend has been unpaid / unclaimed since last seven consecutive years shall be transferred by the Company to the designated demat account of the IEPF Authority within a period of thirty days of such shares becoming due to be transferred.

The Company has sent reminders to all such shareholders who have not claimed their dividends. Members who have not en-cashed dividend for the FY 2016-17 or any subsequent dividend declared by the Company, are advised to write to the Company Secretary of the Company immediately.

Any shareholder whose dividend/shares are transferred to IEPF can claim the shares by making an online application in Form IEPF-5 (available on www.iepf.gov.in) .

10. SHARE CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

During the year under review, there has been no change in the authorised share capital of the Company. The authorised share capital of the Company as on 31 March, 2024 stood at 20,02,97,280 divided into 2,00,29,728 equity share of 10/-each.

During the year under review, the Company has neither issued shares with differential voting rights nor sweat equity shares.

11. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

I. Retire by Rotation of Director:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act and the rules framed there under, Mr. Kishor Meghji Shah, Non-Executive Director and Mr. Munjal M. Patel, Whole Time Director ofthe Company retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM and they being eligible offer themselves for re-appointment. The Board recommends their reappointment.

Necessary resolutions have been proposed in notice convening ensuing AGM for approval of shareholders.

The brief profile of the Directors appointing / reappointing has been detailed in the Notice convening the AGM of the Company. Your Directors recommend all appointment / rotation / re-appointment of Directors mentioned in the notice.

II. Appointment / Re-appointment of Director:

During the year under review there is no appointment/re-appointment of Directors.

Post March 31, 2024, pursuant to recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board had, on April 01, 2024 appointed Mr. Naresh P. Suthar (DIN:03261937) and Ms. Seema Mehta (DIN:10540549) as Additional Directors in the category of Independent Directors for a term of 5 yearswith effect from April 01, 2024 to March 31, 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

The said appointments were approved by shareholders of the Company vide special resolution passed through postal ballot by e-voting on May 20, 2024.

III. Resignation/Cessationof Director:

- During the year under the review, Mr. Anand Arvindbhai Patel (DIN:00103316), resigned w.e.f. May 25, 2023 as a Whole Time Director of the company due to personal reasons.

- During the financial year, Ms. Meha Patel (DIN:07254852), Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company has resigned from the position of Woman Independent director of the Company w.e.f. February 16, 2024 due to personal commitments.

- During the year, Mr. Pirabhai Suthar (DIN: 00453047) ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company upon completion of his second and final term w.e.f. closing of business hours on March 31, 2024.

The Board expresses their appreciation to all the three directors for the valuable guidance and services rendered by them during their tenure as a Director of the Company.

IV. Key Managerial Personnel:

There is no change in the Key Managerial personnel of the Company during the year under review.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, the KMPs of the Company as on March 31, 2024, are:

1. Mr. Mahendra G. Patel, Managing Director

2. Mr. Darshit A. Shah, Chief Financial Officer

3. Ms. Trusha Shah, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

4. DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received the necessary declarations from all the independent directors of the Company in accordance with Section 149 (7) of the Act and Regulation 16 (1) (b) and 25 (8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations confirming that they meet the criteria of independence prescribed under the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations. All the Independent Directors have also confirmed that in terms of Rule 6(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, they have registered themselves with the Independent Directors database as prescribed under the Act. Further, in terms of Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, out of two Independent Di rectors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, one Independent Di rector has passed the Online Proficiency Self-Assessment Test conducted by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and one Independent Directors was exempted from appearing for Online Proficiency Self-Assessment Test as required by IICA.

In the opinion of the board, there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as independent directors and the board is satisfied of the integrity, expertise and experience (including proficiency in terms of Section 150 (1) of the Act and applicable rules thereunder) to all independent directors on the board.

The Board is of opinion that all the Independent Directors of the Company possess required integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency).

5. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD AS WHOLE, COMMITTEE AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance and that of its Committees as well as performance of the Directors individually. Feedback was sought by way of a structured questionnaire covering various aspects of the boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the board and its committees, boards culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance and the evaluation was carried out based on responses received from the directors.

The evaluation is performed by the board, nomination and remuneration committee and independent directors with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and individual directors. In line with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2017/004, dated January 5, 2017, the Company adopted the criteria recommended by the SEBI. The performance evaluation of the chairman and non-independent directors was also carried out by the independent directors. The performance of the directors, the board as a whole and committee of the board were found to be satisfactory.

During the year under review, the performance evaluation of the Board, Committees and Directors was conducted based on the criteria, frame work and questionnaires approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. The details of the performance evaluation exercise conducted by the Company are set out in the Corporate Governance Report.

6. CHANGE(S) IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the FY ended March 31, 2024.

7 POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

In terms of the requirements under the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has in place a Nomination & Remuneration Policy, inter-alia, detailing the directors appointment, remuneration, criteria for determining qualifications, attributes, independence of a director and other matters. The remuneration paid to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management is as per the Nomination & Remuneration Policy of your Company. The said Nomination & Remuneration Policy which can be accessed on the Company weblink:

8. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) (c) of the Actand based on the information provided by the management, the Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year on March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year under review;

c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

9. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the FY 2023-2024, 4 (Four) meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company were held and the details of Board and Committee meetings held are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this report.

10. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has followed the applicable secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

11. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ITS ADEQUACY:

The internal control framework is intended to ensure proper safeguarding of assets, maintaining proper accounting records and providing reliable financial information and other data. This system is accompanied by internal audit, reviewed by the management and performed as per documented policies, guidelines and procedures.

The Company has a well-defined organizational structure, authority levels, internal rules and guidelines for conducting business transactions. The Company intends to undertake additional measures as necessary in line with its intent to adhere to procedures, guidelines and regulations as applicable in a transparent manner. The internal audit department of the Company carries out the internal audit of the Company operations and reports its finding to the audit committee.

In this process, the internal audit also evaluates the functioning and quality of internal controls and provides assurance of its adequacy and effectiveness through periodic reporting. The internal audit is carried out as per risk based internal audit plan which is reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.

The committee periodically reviews the findings and suggestions for improvement and is apprised of the implementation status in respect of the actionable items.

12. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which occurred between the financial year ended March 31, 2024 to which the financial statements relates and the date of signing of this report.

13. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in terms of Section 73 and 74 and Chapter V of the Actread with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. Hence, no amount on account of principal or intereston public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

14. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Pursuant to provision of the Section 186 of the Act, the details of loans and investment have been disclosed in notes to the financial statements.

15. SUBSIDIARY / JOINT VENTURES / ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company has only one subsidiary as on March 31, 2024. There are no associates or joint venture companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Act. There has been no material change in the nature of the business of the subsidiaries.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129 (3) of the Act, the statement containing salient features of the financial statements and performance of subsidiary and its contribution to the overall performance of the Company during the period is attached with the audited financial statements in form AOC-1 forms part of this directors report (Annexure - 1). The audited financial statements of subsidiary has also been placed on the website of the Company at www.lincolnpharma.com.

During the year under review, no companies became or ceased to be the subsidiary, joint ventures or associate companies of the company.

16. INSURANCE:

The Company has taken adequate insurance to cover the risks to its directors, senior key managerial personnel, employees, property (land and buildings), plant, equipment and other assets.

17. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has built a comprehensive risk management framework that seeks to identify all kinds of anticipated risks associated with the business and to take remedial actions to minimize any kind of adverse impact on the Company. The

Company understands that risk evaluation and risk mitigation is an ongoing process within the organization and is fully committed to identify and mitigate the risks in the business. The identification of risks by Internal Audit Department is done at strategic, business and operational levels and the risk management process of the Company focuses mainly on five elements, viz. (i) Risk Identification (ii) Risk Assessment (iii) Risk Monitoring (iv) Risk Mitigation; (v) Risk Reporting.

The Company has a risk management policy consistent with the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Risk Management committee is responsible for assisting the board in understanding existing risks and reviewing the mitigation and elimination plans for those. The major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. The audit committee is also looking after the area of financial risks and controls. The said policy and constitution of the committee is available on the website of Company and can be accessed at company weblink:

18. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions are entered into only after receiving prior approval from the Audit Committee. Omnibus approvals are obtained each year for transactions which are repetitive in nature. A statement of all related party transactions entered into is placed before the Audit Committee and Board of Directors for its review on a quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and terms of the transaction.

During the year under review, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties as defined under Section 2(76) of the Act read with Companies (Specification of Definitions Details) Rules, 2014, SEBI Listing Regulations and applicable accounting standards, which were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis and in accordance with the policy on related party transactions of the Company. During the year, there was no material transaction with any related parties as per the related party transactions policy of the Company and/or any other related party transaction entered into by the Company that requires disclosure in Form AOC-2, hence, disclosure in Form AOC- 2 is not applicable to the Company.

The disclosures pertaining to related party transactions as per the applicable Accounting Standards form part of the notes to the financial statements provided in this Annual Report.

In terms of Regulation 23 (9) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has submitted related party transaction within prescribed time limit with the stock exchange(s) for the each half year. The policy on related party transactions is placed on the Companys website at

19. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The Company has adopted a CSR Policy incompliance with the provisions of the Act inter alia to give directions and assistance to the Board for leading the CSR initiatives of the Company. The Committee formulates and reviews the Annual Action Plan and also monitors the progress of the CSR activities. The Company has spent 193.19 Lakhs towards the CSR projects for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Company believes in undertaking business in a way that will lead to overall development of all stakeholders and society. The projects have been continuously monitored by the Board on a quarterly basis.

In accordance with Section 135 of the Act and Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 the report on CSR activities along with its annexure as forms part of this directors report (Annexure - 2).

20. HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT:

Lincoln has consistently focused on providing its employees a work environment that promotes diversity and inclusion, free of any discrimination. It has a robust employee engagement policy that helps it develop and retain a highly motivated team.

Your Company continued to build sustenance around various aspects of employee work life as well as organic ways of enhancing its image as an employer of choice.

21. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Pursuant to Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Boardand its Powers) Rules, 2014 read with Section 177(10) ofthe Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and Regulations 22 of the Listing Regulations your Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism Framework ("Framework"), policy for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been implemented. The policy safeguards whistleblowers rights to report concerns or grievances and provides direct access to the chairman of the audit committee.

22. DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company is committed to provide a safe and secure working environment for all employees and create ambience in which all employees can work together without any apprehension of sexual harassment.

In accordance with the requirements of the sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition & redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act") and Rules made thereunder, the Company has formulated and implemented a policy which mandates no tolerance against any conduct amounting to sexual harassment of women at workplace. During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaint under the policy. Appropriate reporting mechanisms are in place for ensuring protection against Sexual Harassment and the right to work with dignity.

23. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Actread with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as forms part of this directors report (Annexure - 3). The information required under Rule 5(2) and (3)of the Companies (Appointment and Remunerationof Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, including amendment thereto, is provided in the Annexure forming part of the Report. In terms of the second proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the shareholders excluding the aforesaid Annexure. Any shareholder interested in obtaining the same may write to the Company Secretary at the registered office of the Company.

24. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

A. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s. Samir M. Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 122377W) have been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five years until the conclusion of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Auditors fulfil the eligibility and qualification norms as prescribed under the Act, the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 and rules and regulations issued thereunder. In addition, the auditors hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), a prerequisite for issuing quarterly Limited Review reports.

The Auditors Report on the standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 forms part of this Annual Report and there are no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer made by the statutory auditors in their report.

B. COST AUDITOR:

As per the requirements of the Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, your Company is required to maintain cost records for few of its products and accordingly, such accounts are made and records have been maintained by the Company.

The board of directors on the recommendation of the audit committee, appointed M/s. Kiran J. Mehta & Co., Cost Accountants (Firm Registration Number 000025), as the cost auditors of the Company to audit the cost records for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 as per Section 148 of the Act. M/s. Kiran J. Mehta & Co., Cost Accountants have confirmed that their appointment is within the limits of Section 141 (3) (g) of the Act and have also certified that they are free from any disqualifications specified under Section 141 (3) and proviso to Section 148 (3) read with Section 141 (4) of the Act.

As per the provisions of the Act, the remuneration payable to the cost auditor is required to be placed before the members in a general meeting for their ratification. Accordingly, a resolution seeking members ratification for the remuneration payable to M/s. Kiran J. Mehta & Co., cost auditors forms part of the notice convening the AGM.

Relevant cost audit report for the year 2022-23 was submitted to the Central Government within stipulated time and was free from any qualification or adverse remarks.

C. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

As required by Section 204 of the Act, read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board has appointed M/s. Vishwas Sharma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Certificate of Practice Number: 16942) to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Report of the Secretarial Audit in Form MR - 3 for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, is annexed to this Report (Annexure - 4).

COMMENT OF BOARD ON SECRETARIALAUDITORS OBSERVATIONS:

With respect to the observations of the Secretarial Auditors:

Non Compliance under Regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 arose without any malafide intention and on account of Company taking fraction into nearest integer as against Stock Exchange taking nearest higher integer in respect requirement of minimum Independent director on the board being 1/3rd of total strength. The Company has further remitted the fine on 22.08.2023 to NSE and BSE Limited and intimate to the both exchanges regarding payment confirmation. And from 26th May, 2023 the composition of the Board is in compliance with Regulation 17(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

On the basis of advisory issued by NSE, company has revised shareholding pattern of the company from the quarter ended December 31, 2015 to September 30, 2023 on account of misinterpretation while disclosing the names of Mr. Ishwarlal Ambalal Patel and Mrs. Manguben Ishwarlal Patel, a Person Acting in Concert under the category of Promoter Group.

a) ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT:

Pursuant to SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019, Company has undertaken an audit for the financial year ended March 31,2024 for all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars / guidelines issued thereunder. The annual secretarial compliance report issued by M/S. Vishwas Sharma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries have been submitted to the stock exchanges within prescribed time limit.

25. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

During the year under review, the statutory auditors, cost auditors and secretarial auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its officers or employees to the audit committee under Section 143 (12) of the Act.

26. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS SPECIFIED BY THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT UNDER SECTION 148 OF THE ACT:

Pursuant to Section 148 (1) of the Act, read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) (Amendment) Rules, 2014, the cost audit records maintained by the Company in respect of drug and pharmaceuticals products of the Company are required to be audited by a cost accountant.

27. THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, there is no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) against the Company.

28. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

During the Year under the review, there was no One Time Settlement of loan taken from Banks or any financial Institutions. Hence, the difference in valuation does not arise.

29. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:

Pursuant to the Regulation 34 (2) (f) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the initiatives taken by the Company from an environmental, social and governance perspective, are provided in the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report which is forms part of this directors report (Annexure - 5).

30. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Act read with Rule 8 (3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 forms part of this Report (Annexure - 6).

31. PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING:

In terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("SEBI PIT Regulations"), the Company has adopted the revised "Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders" ("the Code"). The Code is applicable to promoters, all directors, designated persons and connected persons and their immediate relatives, who are expected to have access to unpublished price sensitive information relating to the Company. The Company has also formulated a ‘Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) in compliance with the PIT Regulations. The aforesaid codes are available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at

32. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to provision of Section 92 (3) read with Section 134 (3) (a) of the Act, the annual return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the website of the Company at

33. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT:

A separate section on Management Discussion and Analysis Report ("MD&A") forms part of this report as required under Regulation 34 (2) of SEBI Listing Regulations.

34. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The Company has a rich legacy of ethical governance practices and committed to implement sound corporate governance practices with a view to bring about transparency in its operations and maximize shareholders value. A separate section on corporate governance along with a certificate from the practicing company secretary regarding compliance with the conditions of corporate governance as stipulated under Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations as forms part of this directors report (Annexure -7).

35. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The details pertaining to the composition of the audit committee are given in the report on corporate governance forming part of this Report. Further, all the recommendations made by the audit committee were accepted by the Board.

36. SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL ORDER PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There are no significant and material orders passed during the year by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and operations of the Company in future.

37. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The annual report including those which relate to the directors report, management discussion and analysis report may contain certain statements on the Companys intent expectations or forecasts that appear to be forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations while actual outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed herein. The Company bears no obligations to update any such forward looking statement. Some of the factors

that could affect the Companys performance could be the demand and supply for Companys product and services, changes in government regulations, tax laws, forex volatility etc.

38. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The Board of Directors acknowledges and places on record their sincere appreciation of all stakeholders, customers, vendors, banks, Central and State Governments and allother business partners, for their continued co-operationand for the excellent support received from them.

The Board also wishes to place on record its appreciation to the esteemed investors for showing their confidenceand faith in the management of the Company.

Your Directors recognize and appreciate the efforts and hard work of all the employees of the Company and their continued contribution to promote its development.

ANNEXURE - 1 TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT

FORM AOC-1

(Pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 read with rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014)

Statement containing salient features of the financial statements of subsidiaries / associate companies / joint ventures Part "A": Subsidiaries (as per section 2 (87) of the Act)

( in Lakhs)

Particulars Details Name of the Subsidiaries Zullinc Healthcare LLP (Wholly-Owned Subsidiary) The date since when subsidiary was acquired. October 16, 2008 Reporting period for the subsidiary concerned, if different from the holding companys reporting period April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 Reporting currency and Exchange rate as on the last date of the relevant Financial Year in the case of foreign subsidiaries N.A. Share Capital / Partners Contribution 5.00 Reserves and Surplus 121.81 Total Assets 140.86 Total Liabilities 14.05 Investments NIL Turnover NIL Profit Before Taxation (0.54) Provision for Taxation NIL Profit After Taxation (0.54) Proposed Dividend NIL % of shareholding 100%

Notes:

1. There is no subsidiary which is yet to commence its operation.

2. The amounts given in the table above are from the annual accounts made for the respective financial year end for each of the company.

Part "B": Associates / Joint Ventures (as per Section 2(6) of the Act) - None

REPORT ON CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) ACTIVITIES

1. Brief outline on CSR Policy of the Company.

Company focus on areas like providing education, imparting skills, promoting entrepreneurship and employment. It seeks to help people and communities bridge the opportunity gap. The Company also supports health, wellness, water, sanitation and hygiene needs of communities, especially those that are marginalized. By applying its resources towards communities that need it the most, company ensures equitable access. The Companys CSR strategy incorporates an inclusive approach into the design of every program. Company aims to create innovative solutions to societal challenges applying its contextual knowledge; execute and scale programs using its technology capabilities; engage its large employee base to volunteer their time, skills. The projects undertaken are within the broad framework of schedule VII of the Act. Details of the CSR policy and projects or programs undertaken by the Company are available on the website of the Company at www.lincolnpharma.com.

2. Composition of CSR Committee:

Sr. No. Name of Director Designation / Nature of Directorship Number of meetings of CSR Committee held during the year Number of meetings of CSR Committee attended during the year 1. Mr. Mahendra G. Patel Member, Executive Director 3 3 2. Mr. Munjal M. Patel Member, Executive Director 3 3 3. Ms. Meha Patel* Member, Non-Executive Independent Director 3 3 4. Mr. Pirabhai Ramjibhai Suthar** Member, Non-Executive Independent Director - -

*Ms. Meha Patel has resigned from the position of the Independent Director of the Company with effect from the 16th February, 2024.

** Mr. Pirabhai Ramjibhai Suthar has been appointed as a Member of the committee w.e.f February 16, 2024 on account of resignation of Ms. Meha Patel.

***The CSR Committee was reconstituted by inducting Ms.Seema Mehta as a member on April 01, 2024, on account of Cessation of Mr. Pirabhai Suthar from Directorship of the Company.

3. Provide the web-link where Composition of CSR committee, CSR Policy and CSR projects approved by the board are disclosed on the website of the company:

4. Provide the executive summary along with web-link(s) of Impact assessment of CSR projects carried out in pursuance of sub-rule (3) of rule 8, if applicable: Not applicable

5. a) Average net profit of the Company as per Section 135 (5): 9142.17 Lakhs

b) Two percent of average net profit as per section 135(5) : 182.84 Lakhs

c) Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years: 1.91 Lakhs

d) Amount required to be set off for the financial year, if any: 191 Lakhs

e) Total obligation for the financial year [(b)+(c)-(d)] : 18093 Lakhs

6. a) Amount spent on CSR Projects (both Ongoing Project and other than Ongoing Project). Details of CSR amount spent against ongoing projects for the financial year:

Sr. No. Name of the Project Item from the list of activities in Schedule VII to the Act Local area (Yes/No) Location of the project Project duration Amount allocated for the project ( in Lakhs) Amount spent in the current financial Year (? in Lakhs) Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account for the project as per Section 135(6) (? in Lakhs) Mode of Implementation - Direct (Yes/No) Mode of Implementation - Through Implementing Agency State District Name CSR Registration number Nil

Details of CSR amount spent against other than ongoing projects for the financial year:

Name of the Project Item from the list of activities in Schedule VII to the Act Local area (Yes/No) Location of the project Amount allocated for the project (? in Lakhs) Amount spent for the Project (? in Lakhs) Mode of Implementation - Direct (Yes/No) Mode of Implementation - Through Implementing Agency State District Name CSR Registration number Providing support to the differently abled Clause (ii) Promoting education to differently abled people Yes GJ AHM 12.52 12.52 No Blind Peoples Association CSR00000936 Contribution Clause (ii) Yes GJ AHM 4.00 4.00 No Dr. Jit Mehta CSR00010884 towards education Promoting Balshala Trust activities Education Contribution Clause (i) Yes GJ AHM 21.00 21.00 No Shardaben CSR00007105 towards education Promoting Gulabdas Patel activities Education Public Charity Trust Contribution Clause (i) Yes GJ Mehsana 16.70 16.70 No Shri Sarswati CSR00008338 towards education Promoting Kanya Kelavani activities Education Mandal Contribution Clause (i) Yes GJ AHM 11.00 11.00 No Shri Daran Juth CSR00045270 towards education Promoting Kelvani Uttejak activities Education Mandal Contribution Clause (i) No DL DL 0.36 0.36 No Smile Foundation CSR00001634 towards education Promoting activities Education Contribution Clause (i) Yes GJ AHM 40.83 40.83 No Sri Sathya Sai CSR00007410 towards healthcare Promoting Heart Hospital activities healthcare Contribution Clause (i) & (ii) Yes GJ AHM 3.55 3.55 No Tathastu CSR00005063 towards hunger, Eradicating hunger, Foundation education & poverty and healthcare malnutrition and activities promoting education

Name of the Project Item from the list of activities in Schedule VII to the Act Local area (Yes/No) Location of the project Amount allocated for the project (? in Lakhs) Amount spent for the Project (? in Lakhs) Mode of Implementation - Direct (Yes/No) Mode of Implementation - Through Implementing Agency State District Name CSR Registration number Contribution towards hunger, education & healthcare activities Clause (i) & (ii) Eradicating hunger, poverty and malnutrition and promoting education Yes GJ AHM 15.90 15.90 No Vicharta Samuday Samarthan Manch CSR00001129 Contribution towards healthcare activities Clause (i) Promoting healthcare Yes GJ AHM 12.63 12.63 No Setu Charitable Trust CSR00029527 Contribution towards education activities Clause (ii) Promoting Education Yes GJ AHM 0.40 0.40 No Saptak School of Music CSR00010400 Contribution towards education activities Clause (ii) Promoting Education Yes GJ AHM 10.00 10.00 No Sardardham CSR00003148 Providing facilities for senior citizens Clause (iii) Providing fa cilities for senior citizens Yes GJ AHM 3.50 3.50 No Manav Seva Samaj Kalyan Trust Bank CSR00015827 Contribution towards hunger, education & healthcare activities Clause (i) & (ii) Eradicating hunger, poverty and malnutrition and promoting education No DL DL 2.00 2.00 No Ma h a r a ja Agrasen Jan Kalyan Samiti Manch CSR00027160 Contribution towards healthcare activities Clause (i) Promoting healthcare Yes GJ Mehsana 2.00 2.00 No Kadi Taluka Public Charitable Trust CSR00015465 Contribution towards education activities Clause (ii) Promoting Education Yes GJ Mehsana 32.29 32.29 Yes Irana Primary School N.A Contribution towards healthcare activities Clause (i) Promoting healthcare No GJ AHM 2.00 2.00 No CIMS Foundation CSR00003995 Providing support to the differently abled Clause (ii) Promoting education to differently abled people Yes GJ BH 2.51 2.51 No Ankur School For Mentally Retarded Children CSR00001417

* GJ - Gujarat, AHM - Ahmedabad TN-Tamilnadu, COI-Coimbtor *DL-Delhi *BH- Bhavnagar b) Amount spent in administrative overheads: Nil

c) Amount spent on Impact Assessment, if applicable: Nil

d) Total amount spent for the Financial Year (a+b+c): 193.19 Lakhs

e) CSR amount spent or unspent for the financial year:

Total Amount Amount Unspent (in ) Spent for the Financial Year. Total Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account as per section 135(6) Amount transferred to any fund specified under Schedule VII as per second proviso to section 135(5) (in ) Amount Date of Transfer Name of the Fund Amount Date of Transfer 193.19 Lakhs Not Applicable

f) Excess amount for set off, if any:

Sr. No. Particular in Lakhs i. Two percent of average net profit of the company as per section 135(5) 182.84 ii. Total amount spent for the financial year 193.19 iii. Excess amount spent for the financial year [(ii)-(i)] 12.26 iv. Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years, if any NIL v. Amount available for set off in succeeding financial years [(iii)-(iv)] 12.26

7 a) Details of unspent CSR amount for the preceding three financial years:

Sr. No. Preceding Financial Year Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account under subsection (6) of section 135 (6) Balance Amount in Unspent CSR Account under subsection(6) Amount spent in the Financial Year (? in Amount transferred to a fund as specified under Schedule VII as per second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135, if any Amount remaining to be spent in succeeding financial Deficiency, if any ( in Lakhs) of section 135 (in ) Lakhs) Amount (? in Lakhs) Date of transfer years ( in Lakhs) FY-1 FY-2 Not Applicable FY-3

b) Details of CSR amount spent in the financial year for ongoing projects of the preceding financial year(s):

Sr. No. Project ID Name of Project Financial Year in which the project was commenced Project duration Total amount allocated for the project ( in Lakhs) Amount spent on the project in the reporting Financial Year ( in Lakhs) Cumulative amount spent at the end of reporting Financial Year ( in Lakhs) Status of the project - Completed / Ongoing Not Applicable

8. Whether any capital assets have been created or acquired through Corporate Social Responsibility amount spent in the Financial Year:

Yes 3 No

If yes, enter the number of Capital assets created/ acquired N.A

Furnish the details relating to such asset(s) so created or acquired through Corporate Social Responsibility amount spent in the Financial Year:

Sr. Short particulars of the property or asset(s) Pincode of the Date of Amount of CSR Details of entity/ Authority/ beneficiary of the registered owner No. [including complete address and location of the property] property or asset(s) creation amount spent CSR Registration Number, if applicable Name Registered address (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) NA

9. Specify the reason(s), if the company has failed to spend two per cent of the average net profit as per section 135(5)

Not Applicable

ANNEXURE - 3 TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT

STATEMENT OF PARTICULARS AS PER RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014.

The remuneration and perquisites provided to the employees and management are at par with the industry levels. The remunerations paid to the directors and key managerial personnel are reviewed and recommended by the nomination and remuneration committee.

1) The Ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024; ( in Lakhs)

SN Name of Directors Remuneration (Per Annum) Ratio 1. Mr. Mahendra G. Patel 49.25 8:1 2. Mr. Hashmukh I. Patel 38.05 6:1 3. Mr. Ashish R. Patel 66.44 11:1 4. Mr. Munjal M. Patel 66.47 11:1

2) The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024;

SN Name of Directors / KMP Designation % Increase 1. Mr. Mahendra G. Patel Managing Director 52.84 2. Mr. Hashmukh I. Patel Whole-Time Director 14.44 3. Mr. Ashish R. Patel Whole-Time Director 24.54 4. Mr. Munjal M. Patel Whole-Time Director 93.12 5. Mr. Anand A. Patel Whole-Time Director (Resigned w.e.f 25.05.2023) NA 6. Mr. Darshit A. Shah Chief Financial Officer 12.22 7. Ms. Trusha Shah* Company Secretary NA

The other directors are non-executive directors and they are not receiving remuneration and sitting fees during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

*Trusha Shah designated as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 10 th November, 2022. Hence remuneration paid during 2022-23 was for part of the year and not comparable with 2023-24.

3) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year ended March 31, 2024: 12.27%

4) The number of permanent employees on the rolls of company; There are 1,687 permanent employees on the rolls of the Company.

5) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration;

The average increase in salaries of employees other than managerial personnel in 2023-2024 was about 12.22%. Percentage increase in the managerial remuneration for the year was 43.70%. The increase in managerial remuneration is as per the resolution approved by shareholders in the general meeting and inconsistent with the overall performance of the company. Annual increment in the salary is based on the different grades, industry pattern, qualification, expertise and experience of individual employee. As such the annual increment in remuneration is as per the terms of appointment and is in conformity with the remuneration policy of the Company.

6) the key parameters for any variable component of remuneration availed by the directors;

No such variable component is included in the remuneration paid to directors.

7) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company:

The remuneration paid to key managerial personnel is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

Form No. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st March, 2024

[Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members,

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited,

(CIN: - L24230GJ1995PLC024288),

"LINCOLN HOUSE", Behind Satyam Complex,

Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad - 380060

We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by the applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited (CIN: - L24230GJ1995PLC024288) (hereinafter called "the Company"). Secretarial Audit was conducted in amanner that provided me a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, I hereby report that in my opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on March 31,2024 (‘Audit Period)complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 according to the provisions of:

i. The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made there under.

ii. The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

iii. The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

iv. Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowing.

v. The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act):-

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ;

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ;.

(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;.

(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2021 (Not Applicable to

the company during the audit period);

(e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 (Not Applicable to the company during the audit period);

(f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding companies Act and dealing with client;

(g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021 (Not Applicable to the company during the audit period);

(h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (Not Applicable to the company during the audit period);

I have relied on the representations made by the Company and its officers for systems and mechanism formed by the Company for compliances system prevailing in the Company and on examination of the relevant documents and records in pursuance thereof, on test-check basis, the Company has complied with the provisions of The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and The Factories Act, 1948 and rules made thereunder, as is specifically applicable to the Company.

I have also examined compliance with the applicable Clauses of the following:

i. Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India;

ii. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 During the period under review the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. subject to following observations.

1) The Company has failed to complied /delayed complied with Regulation 17(1) of SEBI (LODR)Regulations 2015 as the composition of Board was not incompliance with the Regulation till 25.05.2023. Both the Exchanges (i.e NSE &BSE) has imposed fine of 3,24,500/- respectively on the Company after June 30, 2023. However, The Company has paid the requisite fine.

2) The Company has disclosed the names of Mr. Ishwarlal Ambalal Patel and Mrs. Manguben Ishwarlal Patel, a Person Acting in Concert under the category of Promoter Group on account of misinterpretation while filing the Shareholding Pattern from the quarter ended December 31, 2015 to September 30,2023.NationalStock Exchange (NSE) has advised the company to revise the Shareholding Pattern for the aforesaid period and company has revised the same which was taken on record by the exchange.

I further report that:

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors including one Woman Independent Director. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors, if any, that took place during the period underreview were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all the directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

Board takes decision by majority of directors while the dissenting directors views are captured and recorded as part of the minutes.

I further report that:

There are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable Laws, Rules, Regulations and guidelines.

I further report that, during the period, the Company has recommended the dividend of Rs. 1.80/- (i.e. 18% per share) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

I further report that during the audit period, the Company has no other instances of:

i. Public/Rights of Shares/Preferential Issue of Shares/debentures/sweat equity;

ii. Redemption/buy-back of securities;

iii. Major decisions taken by the members in pursuance to section 180 of the Companies Act, 2013;

iv. Merger/ amalgamation etc.;

v. Foreign technical collaborations.

Annexure to Secretarial Audit Report

To,

The Members,

LINCOLN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED,

"LINCOLN HOUSE", Behind Satyam Complex,

Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad - 380060

My report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of secretarial records is the responsibility of the management of the Company. My responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on my audit.

2. I have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the secretarial records. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. I believe that the processes and practices, I followed provide a reasonable basis for my opinion.

3. I have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the Company.

4. Wherever required, I have obtained the Management representations about the compliance of Laws, Rules and Regulations and happening of events etc.

5. The compliance of the provisions of corporate and other applicable Laws, Rules, Regulations, Standards is the responsibility of management. My examination was limited to the verification of procedures on test basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.