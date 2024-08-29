iifl-logo-icon 1
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Book Closer

791.25
(1.52%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Lincoln Pharma. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser2 Sep 202414 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
Rs.1.8000 per share(18%)Final Dividend Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , we would like to inform you that the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11:00 A.M (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM). Read less.. Book Closure Start Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Book Closure End Date Monday, September 30, 2024 Purpose For determining the entitlement of members for payment of Dividend if approved at the 30th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

