AGM 30/09/2024 Submission of proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Submission of Voting Results of 30th AGM along with the Scrutinizer Report as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. Submission of Scrutinizers Report of 30th AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024) With reference to the above, please find enclosed herewith the Minutes of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, the 30th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Video Visual Means (OVAM) to seek the approval of members of the Company on resolutions set out in the Notice convening meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024)