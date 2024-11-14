iifl-logo-icon 1
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
LINCOLN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
LINCOLN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with any other business if any. Out come of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-June-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
LINCOLN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Audited Financial Results for Quarter and year Ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Apr 20241 Apr 2024
Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment of Non-Executive Independent Directors and Approval of Postal Ballot.
Board Meeting8 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
LINCOLN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter And Nine-Months Ended On December 31 2023 along with any other business if any. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Lincoln Pharma.: Related News

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

