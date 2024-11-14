Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

LINCOLN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

LINCOLN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with any other business if any. Out come of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-June-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

LINCOLN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Audited Financial Results for Quarter and year Ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment of Non-Executive Independent Directors and Approval of Postal Ballot.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024