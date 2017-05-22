Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
46.75
46.75
46.75
47.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
143.72
143.38
162.53
153.54
Net Worth
190.47
190.13
209.28
201.42
Minority Interest
Debt
65.35
74.83
2.44
5.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.76
3.66
8.96
8.7
Total Liabilities
259.58
268.62
220.68
215.92
Fixed Assets
0.94
0.99
1.03
1.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.15
13.84
8.33
5.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
223.74
252.88
207.55
203.66
Inventories
328.49
331.54
333.45
340.12
Inventory Days
1,885.73
4,339.11
4,314.75
Sundry Debtors
14.4
37.71
28.46
24.67
Debtor Days
214.48
370.34
312.96
Other Current Assets
90.69
40.32
32.91
31.54
Sundry Creditors
-66.27
-69.09
-50.89
-51.35
Creditor Days
392.97
662.22
651.42
Other Current Liabilities
-143.57
-87.6
-136.38
-141.32
Cash
2.76
0.93
3.77
5.21
Total Assets
259.59
268.64
220.68
215.92
