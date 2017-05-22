Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
64.17
28.04
28.77
yoy growth (%)
128.78
-2.51
Raw materials
-4.93
-9.25
-0.2
As % of sales
7.69
32.98
0.7
Employee costs
-7.45
-6.56
-3.45
As % of sales
11.61
23.4
12.01
Other costs
-28.29
-5.08
-15.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.09
18.14
53.39
Operating profit
23.48
7.14
9.75
OPM
36.59
25.46
33.89
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.49
-3.95
Interest expense
-6.02
-5.06
-4.92
Other income
0.09
0.34
0.4
Profit before tax
17.09
1.93
1.27
Taxes
9.14
-0.67
-0.25
Tax rate
53.47
-34.67
-19.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
26.23
1.26
1.01
Exceptional items
-45.38
0
0
Net profit
-19.15
1.26
1.01
yoy growth (%)
-1,617.67
23.89
NPM
-29.84
4.49
3.54
