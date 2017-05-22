iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.11
(-4.86%)
May 22, 2017|03:14:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

64.17

28.04

28.77

yoy growth (%)

128.78

-2.51

Raw materials

-4.93

-9.25

-0.2

As % of sales

7.69

32.98

0.7

Employee costs

-7.45

-6.56

-3.45

As % of sales

11.61

23.4

12.01

Other costs

-28.29

-5.08

-15.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.09

18.14

53.39

Operating profit

23.48

7.14

9.75

OPM

36.59

25.46

33.89

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.49

-3.95

Interest expense

-6.02

-5.06

-4.92

Other income

0.09

0.34

0.4

Profit before tax

17.09

1.93

1.27

Taxes

9.14

-0.67

-0.25

Tax rate

53.47

-34.67

-19.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

26.23

1.26

1.01

Exceptional items

-45.38

0

0

Net profit

-19.15

1.26

1.01

yoy growth (%)

-1,617.67

23.89

NPM

-29.84

4.49

3.54

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.