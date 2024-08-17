Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹4.11
Prev. Close₹4.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹4.32
Day's Low₹4.11
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹38.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.21
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
46.75
46.75
46.75
47.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
143.72
143.38
162.53
153.54
Net Worth
190.47
190.13
209.28
201.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
64.17
28.04
28.77
yoy growth (%)
128.78
-2.51
Raw materials
-4.93
-9.25
-0.2
As % of sales
7.69
32.98
0.7
Employee costs
-7.45
-6.56
-3.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
17.09
1.93
1.27
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.49
-3.95
Tax paid
9.14
-0.67
-0.25
Working capital
41.17
0.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
128.78
-2.51
Op profit growth
228.79
-26.75
EBIT growth
230.36
12.97
Net profit growth
-1,617.67
23.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
86.63
34.18
33.68
31.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
86.63
34.18
33.68
31.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.58
2.04
1.26
4.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Darshan L Gandhi
Company Secretary
Vijay B Sharma
Director
Sudeep S Roy
Executive Director
Anil Shinde
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd
Summary
Lok Housing & Constructions (LHCL) was incorporated in 1987. Belonging to the Lok group it was promoted by Lalit Gandhi, O P Monga, Naina Shah and Nathubhai. LHCL came out with a rights-cum-public issue of 95 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 9.50 cr in Jul.91. The object of this issue was to part-finance the acquisition and development of land for housing projects on hand.The group has built several housing complexes in the suburbs of Mumbai like Khar, Andheri, Vikroli, and Mulund and outside Mumbai in Thane, Kalyan and Ambernath. The company has chalked out ambitious diversification plans. It is contemplating a project to set up a cement plant with a capacity of 1 -1.5 mln pa. The plant is expected to operate as a separate profit centre with only 5 - 10% of the production consumed in-house and the balance sold to outsiders. It will enter the hospitality sector by erecting a chain of hotels and resorts with 3/4 star rating.One of its associate company named Lok Global & National Construction Ltd has bagged the Railway Quarters Contract and the project is nearing completion and Construction of two bridges for Thana Municipal Corporation is also nearing completion.
