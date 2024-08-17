iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Share Price

4.11
(-4.86%)
May 22, 2017|03:14:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

4.11

Prev. Close

4.32

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

4.32

Day's Low

4.11

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

38.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.21

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 62.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

46.75

46.75

46.75

47.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

143.72

143.38

162.53

153.54

Net Worth

190.47

190.13

209.28

201.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

64.17

28.04

28.77

yoy growth (%)

128.78

-2.51

Raw materials

-4.93

-9.25

-0.2

As % of sales

7.69

32.98

0.7

Employee costs

-7.45

-6.56

-3.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

17.09

1.93

1.27

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.49

-3.95

Tax paid

9.14

-0.67

-0.25

Working capital

41.17

0.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

128.78

-2.51

Op profit growth

228.79

-26.75

EBIT growth

230.36

12.97

Net profit growth

-1,617.67

23.89

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

86.63

34.18

33.68

31.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

86.63

34.18

33.68

31.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.58

2.04

1.26

4.51

View Annually Results

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Darshan L Gandhi

Company Secretary

Vijay B Sharma

Director

Sudeep S Roy

Executive Director

Anil Shinde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd

Summary

Lok Housing & Constructions (LHCL) was incorporated in 1987. Belonging to the Lok group it was promoted by Lalit Gandhi, O P Monga, Naina Shah and Nathubhai. LHCL came out with a rights-cum-public issue of 95 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 9.50 cr in Jul.91. The object of this issue was to part-finance the acquisition and development of land for housing projects on hand.The group has built several housing complexes in the suburbs of Mumbai like Khar, Andheri, Vikroli, and Mulund and outside Mumbai in Thane, Kalyan and Ambernath. The company has chalked out ambitious diversification plans. It is contemplating a project to set up a cement plant with a capacity of 1 -1.5 mln pa. The plant is expected to operate as a separate profit centre with only 5 - 10% of the production consumed in-house and the balance sold to outsiders. It will enter the hospitality sector by erecting a chain of hotels and resorts with 3/4 star rating.One of its associate company named Lok Global & National Construction Ltd has bagged the Railway Quarters Contract and the project is nearing completion and Construction of two bridges for Thana Municipal Corporation is also nearing completion.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.