Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.11
(-4.86%)
May 22, 2017|03:14:16 PM

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

17.09

1.93

1.27

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.49

-3.95

Tax paid

9.14

-0.67

-0.25

Working capital

41.17

0.2

Other operating items

Operating

66.93

0.97

Capital expenditure

0.07

-17.93

Free cash flow

67.01

-16.95

Equity raised

325.06

320.33

Investing

5.51

2.39

Financing

72.39

-3.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

469.97

302.4

