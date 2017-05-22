Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
17.09
1.93
1.27
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.49
-3.95
Tax paid
9.14
-0.67
-0.25
Working capital
41.17
0.2
Other operating items
Operating
66.93
0.97
Capital expenditure
0.07
-17.93
Free cash flow
67.01
-16.95
Equity raised
325.06
320.33
Investing
5.51
2.39
Financing
72.39
-3.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
469.97
302.4
