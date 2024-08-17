iifl-logo-icon 1
Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Annually Results

4.11
(-4.86%)
May 22, 2017|03:14:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

86.63

34.18

33.68

31.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

86.63

34.18

33.68

31.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.58

2.04

1.26

4.51

Total Income

88.22

36.24

34.95

36.11

Total Expenditure

52.52

29.71

27.71

25.45

PBIDT

35.68

6.51

7.23

10.65

Interest

10.39

9.3

6.32

9.96

PBDT

25.29

-2.77

0.91

0.69

Depreciation

0.28

0.88

0.97

1.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

-0.17

Tax

2.4

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0

-0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

22.62

-3.67

-0.03

-0.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

22.62

-3.67

-0.03

-0.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

22.62

-3.67

-0.03

-0.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.39

11.39

11.39

11.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

58,24,808

56,64,382

56,64,382

56,64,182

Public Shareholding (%)

51.13

49.72

49.72

49.72

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

41.19

19.06

21.46

33.73

PBDTM(%)

29.18

-8.13

2.7

2.21

PATM(%)

26.1

-10.73

-0.11

-1.17

