Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
86.63
34.18
33.68
31.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
86.63
34.18
33.68
31.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.58
2.04
1.26
4.51
Total Income
88.22
36.24
34.95
36.11
Total Expenditure
52.52
29.71
27.71
25.45
PBIDT
35.68
6.51
7.23
10.65
Interest
10.39
9.3
6.32
9.96
PBDT
25.29
-2.77
0.91
0.69
Depreciation
0.28
0.88
0.97
1.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
-0.17
Tax
2.4
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
22.62
-3.67
-0.03
-0.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
22.62
-3.67
-0.03
-0.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
22.62
-3.67
-0.03
-0.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.39
11.39
11.39
11.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
58,24,808
56,64,382
56,64,382
56,64,182
Public Shareholding (%)
51.13
49.72
49.72
49.72
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
41.19
19.06
21.46
33.73
PBDTM(%)
29.18
-8.13
2.7
2.21
PATM(%)
26.1
-10.73
-0.11
-1.17
