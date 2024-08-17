iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Company Summary

4.11
(-4.86%)
May 22, 2017|03:14:16 PM

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Summary

Lok Housing & Constructions (LHCL) was incorporated in 1987. Belonging to the Lok group it was promoted by Lalit Gandhi, O P Monga, Naina Shah and Nathubhai. LHCL came out with a rights-cum-public issue of 95 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 9.50 cr in Jul.91. The object of this issue was to part-finance the acquisition and development of land for housing projects on hand.The group has built several housing complexes in the suburbs of Mumbai like Khar, Andheri, Vikroli, and Mulund and outside Mumbai in Thane, Kalyan and Ambernath. The company has chalked out ambitious diversification plans. It is contemplating a project to set up a cement plant with a capacity of 1 -1.5 mln pa. The plant is expected to operate as a separate profit centre with only 5 - 10% of the production consumed in-house and the balance sold to outsiders. It will enter the hospitality sector by erecting a chain of hotels and resorts with 3/4 star rating.One of its associate company named Lok Global & National Construction Ltd has bagged the Railway Quarters Contract and the project is nearing completion and Construction of two bridges for Thana Municipal Corporation is also nearing completion.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.