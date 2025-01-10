Looks Health Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.3
4.32
4.48
4.45
Net Worth
14.8
14.82
14.98
14.95
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.08
0.09
0.09
Total Liabilities
14.86
14.9
15.07
15.04
Fixed Assets
0.5
0.64
0.78
0.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
14.26
14.07
14.13
13.99
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
14.26
14.07
14.14
14
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.08
0.17
0.13
0.12
Total Assets
14.86
14.9
15.06
15.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.