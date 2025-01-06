iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Looks Health Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.89
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Looks Health Services Ltd

Looks Health FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.01

0.3

0

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.23

-0.2

-0.34

Tax paid

-0.07

0

0

0

Working capital

0.19

-0.49

0.49

0.08

Other operating items

Operating

-0.2

-0.74

0.58

-0.26

Capital expenditure

-0.46

-1.27

0.12

0.08

Free cash flow

-0.66

-2.01

0.7

-0.18

Equity raised

9.09

8.82

8.06

8.05

Investing

0

0

-0.52

0

Financing

0

0

8.4

8.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.43

6.81

16.65

16.27

Looks Health : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Looks Health Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.