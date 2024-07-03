Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹4.89
Prev. Close₹4.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.83
Day's High₹4.92
Day's Low₹4.89
52 Week's High₹8.2
52 Week's Low₹4.17
Book Value₹13.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.3
4.32
4.48
4.45
Net Worth
14.8
14.82
14.98
14.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
0.77
1.53
1.75
yoy growth (%)
-98.11
-49.34
-12.66
15.13
Raw materials
0
-0.06
-0.2
-0.26
As % of sales
61.53
7.81
13.16
14.87
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.53
-0.8
-0.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.01
0.3
0
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.23
-0.2
-0.34
Tax paid
-0.07
0
0
0
Working capital
0.19
-0.49
0.49
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.11
-49.34
-12.66
15.13
Op profit growth
21.1
266.09
-65.57
-44.9
EBIT growth
-753.2
-96.14
2,130.32
-92.7
Net profit growth
940.53
-105.44
4,992.75
-93.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanchan Kaku
Independent Director
Sejal Jain
Independent Director
Krishna Mukesh Sangani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Looks Health Services Ltd
Summary
Looks Health Services Limited, which formerly incorporated in the name of Monarch Health Services Limited in October, 2011 was changed to the present name Looks Health Services Limited in March, 2013. Looks Cosmetic Clinic is Indias first ever clinic with the pioneering concept of a single clinic equipped for both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic and aesthetic treatments. This clinic is started as a Cosmetic clinic 8 year back and has now become a chain of cosmetic clinics across Mumbai and Goa. The doctor only clinic that specializes in skin treatments every day. It has a vast knowledge base that can handle most skin conditions and treatments.The Company is involved in the business of cosmetic & non cosmetic treatments. Company was effectively operative only for 3 months during which only two of its branches were fully operative. While seeking a treatment that involves the use of machines such as lasers, IPL, Radio Frequency, the Company is sure that the clinic which is often visited knows exactly what the device is capable of and how to use it properly.
The Looks Health Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Looks Health Services Ltd is ₹5.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Looks Health Services Ltd is 0 and 0.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Looks Health Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Looks Health Services Ltd is ₹4.17 and ₹8.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Looks Health Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.68%, 3 Years at -32.07%, 1 Year at -38.18%, 6 Month at -25.11%, 3 Month at -6.86% and 1 Month at -5.60%.
