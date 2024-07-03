Summary

Looks Health Services Limited, which formerly incorporated in the name of Monarch Health Services Limited in October, 2011 was changed to the present name Looks Health Services Limited in March, 2013. Looks Cosmetic Clinic is Indias first ever clinic with the pioneering concept of a single clinic equipped for both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic and aesthetic treatments. This clinic is started as a Cosmetic clinic 8 year back and has now become a chain of cosmetic clinics across Mumbai and Goa. The doctor only clinic that specializes in skin treatments every day. It has a vast knowledge base that can handle most skin conditions and treatments.The Company is involved in the business of cosmetic & non cosmetic treatments. Company was effectively operative only for 3 months during which only two of its branches were fully operative. While seeking a treatment that involves the use of machines such as lasers, IPL, Radio Frequency, the Company is sure that the clinic which is often visited knows exactly what the device is capable of and how to use it properly.

