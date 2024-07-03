iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Looks Health Services Ltd Share Price

4.89
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:18:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.89
  • Day's High4.92
  • 52 Wk High8.2
  • Prev. Close4.89
  • Day's Low4.89
  • 52 Wk Low 4.17
  • Turnover (lac)0.83
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.13
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Looks Health Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

4.89

Prev. Close

4.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0.83

Day's High

4.92

Day's Low

4.89

52 Week's High

8.2

52 Week's Low

4.17

Book Value

13.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Looks Health Services Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Looks Health Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Looks Health Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.21%

Non-Promoter- 79.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Looks Health Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.3

4.32

4.48

4.45

Net Worth

14.8

14.82

14.98

14.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0.77

1.53

1.75

yoy growth (%)

-98.11

-49.34

-12.66

15.13

Raw materials

0

-0.06

-0.2

-0.26

As % of sales

61.53

7.81

13.16

14.87

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.53

-0.8

-0.62

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.01

0.3

0

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.23

-0.2

-0.34

Tax paid

-0.07

0

0

0

Working capital

0.19

-0.49

0.49

0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.11

-49.34

-12.66

15.13

Op profit growth

21.1

266.09

-65.57

-44.9

EBIT growth

-753.2

-96.14

2,130.32

-92.7

Net profit growth

940.53

-105.44

4,992.75

-93.04

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Looks Health Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Looks Health Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanchan Kaku

Independent Director

Sejal Jain

Independent Director

Krishna Mukesh Sangani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Looks Health Services Ltd

Summary

Looks Health Services Limited, which formerly incorporated in the name of Monarch Health Services Limited in October, 2011 was changed to the present name Looks Health Services Limited in March, 2013. Looks Cosmetic Clinic is Indias first ever clinic with the pioneering concept of a single clinic equipped for both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic and aesthetic treatments. This clinic is started as a Cosmetic clinic 8 year back and has now become a chain of cosmetic clinics across Mumbai and Goa. The doctor only clinic that specializes in skin treatments every day. It has a vast knowledge base that can handle most skin conditions and treatments.The Company is involved in the business of cosmetic & non cosmetic treatments. Company was effectively operative only for 3 months during which only two of its branches were fully operative. While seeking a treatment that involves the use of machines such as lasers, IPL, Radio Frequency, the Company is sure that the clinic which is often visited knows exactly what the device is capable of and how to use it properly.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Looks Health Services Ltd share price today?

The Looks Health Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Looks Health Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Looks Health Services Ltd is ₹5.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Looks Health Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Looks Health Services Ltd is 0 and 0.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Looks Health Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Looks Health Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Looks Health Services Ltd is ₹4.17 and ₹8.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Looks Health Services Ltd?

Looks Health Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.68%, 3 Years at -32.07%, 1 Year at -38.18%, 6 Month at -25.11%, 3 Month at -6.86% and 1 Month at -5.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Looks Health Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Looks Health Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.79 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Looks Health Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.