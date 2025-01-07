Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
0.77
1.53
1.75
yoy growth (%)
-98.11
-49.34
-12.66
15.13
Raw materials
0
-0.06
-0.2
-0.26
As % of sales
61.53
7.81
13.16
14.87
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.53
-0.8
-0.62
As % of sales
1,949.79
68.68
52.72
35.6
Other costs
-0.14
-0.53
-0.61
-1.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,006.45
68.88
40.38
65.45
Operating profit
-0.42
-0.35
-0.09
-0.27
OPM
-2,917.78
-45.38
-6.27
-15.93
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.23
-0.2
-0.34
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.02
0
0
Other income
0.57
0.6
0.61
0.64
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.01
0.3
0
Taxes
-0.07
0
0
0
Tax rate
74.64
9.22
0.48
-16.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.16
-0.01
0.3
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.17
-0.01
0.3
0
yoy growth (%)
940.53
-105.44
4,992.75
-93.04
NPM
-1,179.52
-2.13
19.87
0.34
