Looks Health Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.86
(-0.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:20:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0.77

1.53

1.75

yoy growth (%)

-98.11

-49.34

-12.66

15.13

Raw materials

0

-0.06

-0.2

-0.26

As % of sales

61.53

7.81

13.16

14.87

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.53

-0.8

-0.62

As % of sales

1,949.79

68.68

52.72

35.6

Other costs

-0.14

-0.53

-0.61

-1.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,006.45

68.88

40.38

65.45

Operating profit

-0.42

-0.35

-0.09

-0.27

OPM

-2,917.78

-45.38

-6.27

-15.93

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.23

-0.2

-0.34

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.02

0

0

Other income

0.57

0.6

0.61

0.64

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.01

0.3

0

Taxes

-0.07

0

0

0

Tax rate

74.64

9.22

0.48

-16.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.16

-0.01

0.3

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.17

-0.01

0.3

0

yoy growth (%)

940.53

-105.44

4,992.75

-93.04

NPM

-1,179.52

-2.13

19.87

0.34

