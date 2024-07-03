iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Looks Health Services Ltd Company Summary

4.49
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:55:00 AM

Looks Health Services Ltd Summary

Looks Health Services Limited, which formerly incorporated in the name of Monarch Health Services Limited in October, 2011 was changed to the present name Looks Health Services Limited in March, 2013. Looks Cosmetic Clinic is Indias first ever clinic with the pioneering concept of a single clinic equipped for both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic and aesthetic treatments. This clinic is started as a Cosmetic clinic 8 year back and has now become a chain of cosmetic clinics across Mumbai and Goa. The doctor only clinic that specializes in skin treatments every day. It has a vast knowledge base that can handle most skin conditions and treatments.The Company is involved in the business of cosmetic & non cosmetic treatments. Company was effectively operative only for 3 months during which only two of its branches were fully operative. While seeking a treatment that involves the use of machines such as lasers, IPL, Radio Frequency, the Company is sure that the clinic which is often visited knows exactly what the device is capable of and how to use it properly.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.