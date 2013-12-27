iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Lords Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

3.66
(3.98%)
Dec 27, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lords Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.53

12.53

12.53

12.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

76.98

77.67

86.07

86.57

Net Worth

89.51

90.2

98.6

99.1

Minority Interest

Debt

1.77

1.36

0.95

0.66

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.05

Total Liabilities

91.28

91.56

99.55

99.81

Fixed Assets

0.13

0.13

0.2

0.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.22

3.22

3.22

3.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

87.31

87.57

95.35

96.1

Inventories

0.05

0.11

0.27

0.92

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.12

0.29

6.55

6.7

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

91.09

91.07

92.47

92.61

Sundry Creditors

-0.12

-0.11

-0.11

-0.08

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.83

-3.79

-3.83

-4.05

Cash

0.62

0.64

0.79

0.28

Total Assets

91.29

91.56

99.56

99.8

Lords Chemicals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lords Chemicals Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.