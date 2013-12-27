Lords Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.53
12.53
12.53
12.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
76.98
77.67
86.07
86.57
Net Worth
89.51
90.2
98.6
99.1
Minority Interest
Debt
1.77
1.36
0.95
0.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.05
Total Liabilities
91.28
91.56
99.55
99.81
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.13
0.2
0.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.22
3.22
3.22
3.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
87.31
87.57
95.35
96.1
Inventories
0.05
0.11
0.27
0.92
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.12
0.29
6.55
6.7
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
91.09
91.07
92.47
92.61
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-0.11
-0.11
-0.08
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.83
-3.79
-3.83
-4.05
Cash
0.62
0.64
0.79
0.28
Total Assets
91.29
91.56
99.56
99.8
