Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,020.05
|73.53
|1,53,614.47
|445.76
|0.66
|2,850.86
|190.23
SRF Ltd
SRF
3,134.3
|73.33
|92,908.43
|513.16
|0.23
|3,402.88
|389.29
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,593.4
|125.56
|56,228.52
|117.9
|0
|591.88
|443.12
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,248.25
|221.71
|42,035.08
|-68.32
|0
|1,086.41
|50.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,542.55
|67.68
|38,914.91
|167
|0.08
|1,158
|588.43
No Record Found
