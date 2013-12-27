iifl-logo
Lords Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

3.66
(3.98%)
Dec 27, 2013|12:00:00 AM

LORDS CHEMICALS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

3,020.05

73.531,53,614.47445.760.662,850.86190.23

SRF Ltd

SRF

3,134.3

73.3392,908.43513.160.233,402.88389.29

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,593.4

125.5656,228.52117.90591.88443.12

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,248.25

221.7142,035.08-68.3201,086.4150.63

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,542.55

67.6838,914.911670.081,158588.43

Lords Chemicals: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

