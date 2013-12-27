iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Lords Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.66
(3.98%)
Dec 27, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lords Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

5.6

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

0

Raw materials

-0.52

-1.3

-1.02

-7.97

As % of sales

0

0

0

142.19

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.04

-0.03

-0.06

As % of sales

0

0

0

1.24

Other costs

-0.03

-0.12

-0.2

-0.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

5.46

Operating profit

-0.64

-1.47

-1.25

-2.74

OPM

0

0

0

-48.91

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.09

-0.16

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.46

Other income

0.07

0.11

1.06

0.84

Profit before tax

-0.59

-1.38

-0.28

-2.53

Taxes

0

0

-0.06

0.34

Tax rate

-0.73

-0.44

21.91

-13.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.58

-1.37

-0.34

-2.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.58

-1.37

-0.34

-2.18

yoy growth (%)

-57.22

299.08

-84.22

122.84

NPM

0

0

0

-39

Lords Chemicals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lords Chemicals Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.