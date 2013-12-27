Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
5.6
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
0
Raw materials
-0.52
-1.3
-1.02
-7.97
As % of sales
0
0
0
142.19
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.04
-0.03
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
0
1.24
Other costs
-0.03
-0.12
-0.2
-0.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
5.46
Operating profit
-0.64
-1.47
-1.25
-2.74
OPM
0
0
0
-48.91
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.09
-0.16
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.46
Other income
0.07
0.11
1.06
0.84
Profit before tax
-0.59
-1.38
-0.28
-2.53
Taxes
0
0
-0.06
0.34
Tax rate
-0.73
-0.44
21.91
-13.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.58
-1.37
-0.34
-2.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.58
-1.37
-0.34
-2.18
yoy growth (%)
-57.22
299.08
-84.22
122.84
NPM
0
0
0
-39
