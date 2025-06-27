SectorChemicals
Open₹3.69
Prev. Close₹3.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.14
Day's High₹3.69
Day's Low₹3.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹71.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.53
12.53
12.53
12.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
76.98
77.67
86.07
86.57
Net Worth
89.51
90.2
98.6
99.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
5.6
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
0
Raw materials
-0.52
-1.3
-1.02
-7.97
As % of sales
0
0
0
142.19
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.04
-0.03
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.59
-1.38
-0.28
-2.53
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.09
-0.16
Tax paid
0
0
-0.06
0.34
Working capital
0.14
-24.99
4.46
-7.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
-56.24
17.81
-54.24
508.05
EBIT growth
-57.09
388.71
-86.31
210.45
Net profit growth
-57.22
299.08
-84.22
122.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,020.05
|73.53
|1,53,614.47
|445.76
|0.66
|2,850.86
|190.23
SRF Ltd
SRF
3,134.3
|73.33
|92,908.43
|513.16
|0.23
|3,402.88
|389.29
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,593.4
|125.56
|56,228.52
|117.9
|0
|591.88
|443.12
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,248.25
|221.71
|42,035.08
|-68.32
|0
|1,086.41
|50.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,542.55
|67.68
|38,914.91
|167
|0.08
|1,158
|588.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajay Kumar JAin
Director
Navin Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Amar Sinha Ray
Company Secretary
Khusboo Sethia
Additional Director
Mrs Neha
Additional Director
Sanjay Kumar Narsaria
1/1A Mahendra Roy Lane,
P S Pace 705 A 7th Floor,
West Bengal - 700046
Tel: 91-33-40733155
Website: http://www.lordsgroup.in
Email: lords@lordsgroup.in
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
Lords Chemicals Limited is a manufacturer of basic industrial chemicals, such as sodium dichromate, chromic acid and chrome oxide green. The chemical is used in a variety of applications, such as pigm...
Read More
Reports by Lords Chemicals Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.