Lords Chemicals Ltd Share Price

3.66
(3.98%)
Dec 27, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Lords Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

3.69

Prev. Close

3.52

Turnover(Lac.)

7.14

Day's High

3.69

Day's Low

3.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

71.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lords Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

31 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Lords Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lords Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

27 Jun, 2025|12:00 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.24%

Non-Promoter- 66.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lords Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.53

12.53

12.53

12.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

76.98

77.67

86.07

86.57

Net Worth

89.51

90.2

98.6

99.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

5.6

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

0

Raw materials

-0.52

-1.3

-1.02

-7.97

As % of sales

0

0

0

142.19

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.04

-0.03

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.59

-1.38

-0.28

-2.53

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.09

-0.16

Tax paid

0

0

-0.06

0.34

Working capital

0.14

-24.99

4.46

-7.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

-56.24

17.81

-54.24

508.05

EBIT growth

-57.09

388.71

-86.31

210.45

Net profit growth

-57.22

299.08

-84.22

122.84

No Record Found

Lords Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

3,020.05

73.531,53,614.47445.760.662,850.86190.23

SRF Ltd

SRF

3,134.3

73.3392,908.43513.160.233,402.88389.29

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,593.4

125.5656,228.52117.90591.88443.12

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,248.25

221.7142,035.08-68.3201,086.4150.63

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,542.55

67.6838,914.911670.081,158588.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lords Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajay Kumar JAin

Director

Navin Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Amar Sinha Ray

Company Secretary

Khusboo Sethia

Additional Director

Mrs Neha

Additional Director

Sanjay Kumar Narsaria

Registered Office

1/1A Mahendra Roy Lane,

P S Pace 705 A 7th Floor,

West Bengal - 700046

Tel: 91-33-40733155

Website: http://www.lordsgroup.in

Email: lords@lordsgroup.in

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

Lords Chemicals Limited is a manufacturer of basic industrial chemicals, such as sodium dichromate, chromic acid and chrome oxide green. The chemical is used in a variety of applications, such as pigm...
Reports by Lords Chemicals Ltd

