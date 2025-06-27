Lords Chemicals Ltd Summary

Lords Chemicals Limited is a manufacturer of basic industrial chemicals, such as sodium dichromate, chromic acid and chrome oxide green. The chemical is used in a variety of applications, such as pigments, wood preservation, metal treatment and pharmaceuticals. Its plant is located in Uluberia, Howrah, West Bengal. Lords Chemicals is a business group of the Mahabir Coke Industries and operates lucratively from its headquarters in Kolkata, West Bengal since 1998. Lords has in its tenure of over a decade earned itself the reputation of being a leader in not only the domestic but also the global markets. The chemicals produced here confirm to international standards of quality and modes of production and find application in a multitude of industries.Owing to its technological edge and the expertise of its diligent workforce of vast employees, Lords Chemicals has become one of the leading producers of Sodium Dichromate through the use of Continuous Rotary Kiln Process. This chemical is used in a variety of applications like pigments, wood preservation, metal treatment, pharmaceuticals, etc.In addition to this, the plant boasts of comprehensive automation with Pusher Centrifuge for Crystals which is done in total compliance with internationally set norms and standards and has a commendable production capacity of 300 MT per month. The research and development wing of Lords Chemicals is on the rise and ensures the use of innovation in the production of the chemicals and their adherence to International standards of excellence.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Company produced 2,045.5 metric tons of sodium dichromate; 1,392.575 metric tons of sodium sulphate; 658.341 metric tons of chromic acid flakes, and 73.05 metric tons of chromic oxide green.