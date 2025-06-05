Lords Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.03.2025 31.12.2024 30.09.2024 30.06.2024 and 31.03.2024. Lords Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.03.2025, 31.12.2024, 30.09.2024, 30.06.2024 and 31.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/06/2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th June 2025. However, due to some unavoidable circumstances we are unable to finalize the accounts of the Company and hence, the Board Meeting as well as all the Committee Meetings shall be adjourned from Wednesday, 11th June, 2025 to Monday, 16th June, 2025. The revised date of the Meeting of the Board of Directors including Meetings of the Committees of the Company shall be Monday, 16th June, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/06/2025) Submission of documents under regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Submission of documents under regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015, for the quarter ended 31.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :19.06.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 16.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2025)