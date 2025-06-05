|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jun 2025
|31 May 2025
|Lords Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.03.2025 31.12.2024 30.09.2024 30.06.2024 and 31.03.2024. Lords Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.03.2025, 31.12.2024, 30.09.2024, 30.06.2024 and 31.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/06/2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th June 2025. However, due to some unavoidable circumstances we are unable to finalize the accounts of the Company and hence, the Board Meeting as well as all the Committee Meetings shall be adjourned from Wednesday, 11th June, 2025 to Monday, 16th June, 2025. The revised date of the Meeting of the Board of Directors including Meetings of the Committees of the Company shall be Monday, 16th June, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/06/2025) Submission of documents under regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Submission of documents under regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015, for the quarter ended 31.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :19.06.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 16.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2025)
|Board Meeting
|31 May 2025
|31 May 2025
|Appointment of Mrs. Shilpi Modi as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer by the Board of Directors of the Company in the Board Meeting held on 31st May, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|31 Mar 2025
|1 Apr 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31.03.2025 for appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor. Intimation of appointment of Mr. Hemant Sharma as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Intimation of appointment of Mr. Rajendra Singh as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|14 Feb 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today. i.e. 14.02.2025. Appointment of Mrs. Sangita Sharma and Mr. Trilochan Parida as Additional Directors (Non Executive-Independent) of the Company w.e.f. 15.02.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
