Lords Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.59
-1.38
-0.28
-2.53
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.09
-0.16
Tax paid
0
0
-0.06
0.34
Working capital
0.14
-24.99
4.46
-7.72
Other operating items
Operating
-0.45
-26.38
4.02
-10.07
Capital expenditure
0
1.43
-2.33
-0.16
Free cash flow
-0.45
-24.95
1.69
-10.23
Equity raised
174.31
197.81
219.25
223.63
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.32
-1.57
3.74
-0.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
175.18
171.28
224.68
213.21
