Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.62
0.76
1.25
-0.46
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.64
-0.8
-0.8
Tax paid
0.09
0.11
-0.32
0
Working capital
3.67
1.05
-2.58
-7.3
Other operating items
Operating
4.76
1.28
-2.45
-8.56
Capital expenditure
-0.01
0
-1.55
0.52
Free cash flow
4.75
1.28
-4
-8.04
Equity raised
-40.35
-43.53
-46.87
-46.06
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
30.5
-2.02
3.99
30.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.09
-44.26
-46.89
-23.94
No Record Found
