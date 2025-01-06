iifl-logo-icon 1
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,317.45
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Lotus Chocolate FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.62

0.76

1.25

-0.46

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.64

-0.8

-0.8

Tax paid

0.09

0.11

-0.32

0

Working capital

3.67

1.05

-2.58

-7.3

Other operating items

Operating

4.76

1.28

-2.45

-8.56

Capital expenditure

-0.01

0

-1.55

0.52

Free cash flow

4.75

1.28

-4

-8.04

Equity raised

-40.35

-43.53

-46.87

-46.06

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

30.5

-2.02

3.99

30.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.09

-44.26

-46.89

-23.94

