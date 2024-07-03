iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd Share Price

1,370
(-1.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:13:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,385.9
  • Day's High1,404.95
  • 52 Wk High2,608.65
  • Prev. Close1,385.9
  • Day's Low1,350
  • 52 Wk Low 292
  • Turnover (lac)45.86
  • P/E143.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.34
  • EPS9.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,759.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

1,385.9

Prev. Close

1,385.9

Turnover(Lac.)

45.86

Day's High

1,404.95

Day's Low

1,350

52 Week's High

2,608.65

52 Week's Low

292

Book Value

42.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,759.08

P/E

143.77

EPS

9.64

Divi. Yield

0

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.06%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 27.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.84

12.84

12.84

12.84

Preference Capital

44.1

7.4

7.4

7.4

Reserves

-20.11

-19.38

-12.42

-18.43

Net Worth

36.83

0.86

7.82

1.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

47.87

69.88

56.91

66.46

yoy growth (%)

-31.5

22.79

-14.36

1.63

Raw materials

-39.21

-59.85

-45.03

-53.39

As % of sales

81.92

85.63

79.11

80.33

Employee costs

-1.98

-2.49

-2.85

-4.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.62

0.76

1.25

-0.46

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.64

-0.8

-0.8

Tax paid

0.09

0.11

-0.32

0

Working capital

3.67

1.05

-2.58

-7.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.5

22.79

-14.36

1.63

Op profit growth

53.05

-42.2

88.62

-47.84

EBIT growth

89.62

-49.87

153.07

-65.42

Net profit growth

95.59

-5.29

-299.96

-136.96

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

198.1

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

198.1

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.12

View Annually Results

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Ganapath Subramanya Ram

Non Executive Director

T Krishna Kumar

Non Executive Director

Ketan Pravinchandra Mody

Non Executive Director

Renuka Shastry

Chairman

Dipak C Jain

Independent Director

SUDARSHAN KRISHNAN

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Utsav Saini

Additional Director

Riddhi Bhimani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd

Summary

Lotus Chocolate Company (LCCL) was promoted in 1988 by T Sarada and Vijayaraghavan Nambiar. At present, it is a subsidiary of Sunshine Allied Investments, Singapore. Its works is situated at Doulatabad in Andhra Pradesh.The company came out with its initial public offering in Oct.91, aggregating Rs 2.2 cr, to part-finance its Rs 8.4-cr project to manufacture cocoa and chocolate products for the export as well as the domestic market. It has a range of choco treats like Chuckles, Supercar, Tango Cashew, Tango Almond, Mystique Coffee and Mystique Orange. The company launched On & On sugar coated milk chocotreat in south India. LCCL was troubled by accumulated losses brought about by a delay of one-and-a-half years in the implementation of the project. LCCL retained Chocolate Confectionery Consultancy, UK, to provide technical services.The company has also entered into a marketing agreement with Cocoa Specialties, Malaysia, for the export of its entire production of cocoa derivatives and bulk chocolate.During the year 1999, a theme-based chocotreat - Kiddies and Pineapple Eclairs were launched and in the year 2000 three new products i.e. Maltys, Fun and Magi were launched and the consumer response has been encouraging.The Company is also concentrating on the export of Chocolates and Cocoa Powder to Nigeria and United States of America.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd share price today?

The Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1370 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd is ₹1759.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd is 143.77 and 32.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd is ₹292 and ₹2608.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd?

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 149.76%, 3 Years at 124.74%, 1 Year at 341.58%, 6 Month at 119.11%, 3 Month at -18.72% and 1 Month at -0.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.07 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 27.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.