SectorFMCG
Open₹1,385.9
Prev. Close₹1,385.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹45.86
Day's High₹1,404.95
Day's Low₹1,350
52 Week's High₹2,608.65
52 Week's Low₹292
Book Value₹42.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,759.08
P/E143.77
EPS9.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.84
12.84
12.84
12.84
Preference Capital
44.1
7.4
7.4
7.4
Reserves
-20.11
-19.38
-12.42
-18.43
Net Worth
36.83
0.86
7.82
1.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
47.87
69.88
56.91
66.46
yoy growth (%)
-31.5
22.79
-14.36
1.63
Raw materials
-39.21
-59.85
-45.03
-53.39
As % of sales
81.92
85.63
79.11
80.33
Employee costs
-1.98
-2.49
-2.85
-4.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.62
0.76
1.25
-0.46
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.64
-0.8
-0.8
Tax paid
0.09
0.11
-0.32
0
Working capital
3.67
1.05
-2.58
-7.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.5
22.79
-14.36
1.63
Op profit growth
53.05
-42.2
88.62
-47.84
EBIT growth
89.62
-49.87
153.07
-65.42
Net profit growth
95.59
-5.29
-299.96
-136.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
198.1
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
198.1
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Ganapath Subramanya Ram
Non Executive Director
T Krishna Kumar
Non Executive Director
Ketan Pravinchandra Mody
Non Executive Director
Renuka Shastry
Chairman
Dipak C Jain
Independent Director
SUDARSHAN KRISHNAN
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Utsav Saini
Additional Director
Riddhi Bhimani
Reports by Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd
Summary
Lotus Chocolate Company (LCCL) was promoted in 1988 by T Sarada and Vijayaraghavan Nambiar. At present, it is a subsidiary of Sunshine Allied Investments, Singapore. Its works is situated at Doulatabad in Andhra Pradesh.The company came out with its initial public offering in Oct.91, aggregating Rs 2.2 cr, to part-finance its Rs 8.4-cr project to manufacture cocoa and chocolate products for the export as well as the domestic market. It has a range of choco treats like Chuckles, Supercar, Tango Cashew, Tango Almond, Mystique Coffee and Mystique Orange. The company launched On & On sugar coated milk chocotreat in south India. LCCL was troubled by accumulated losses brought about by a delay of one-and-a-half years in the implementation of the project. LCCL retained Chocolate Confectionery Consultancy, UK, to provide technical services.The company has also entered into a marketing agreement with Cocoa Specialties, Malaysia, for the export of its entire production of cocoa derivatives and bulk chocolate.During the year 1999, a theme-based chocotreat - Kiddies and Pineapple Eclairs were launched and in the year 2000 three new products i.e. Maltys, Fun and Magi were launched and the consumer response has been encouraging.The Company is also concentrating on the export of Chocolates and Cocoa Powder to Nigeria and United States of America.
The Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1370 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd is ₹1759.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd is 143.77 and 32.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd is ₹292 and ₹2608.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 149.76%, 3 Years at 124.74%, 1 Year at 341.58%, 6 Month at 119.11%, 3 Month at -18.72% and 1 Month at -0.89%.
