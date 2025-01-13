|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|LOTUS CHOCOLATE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024.
|Board Meeting
|9 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|LOTUS CHOCOLATE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and intimation of approval of the Board for change of RTA. Please find enclosed results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Aug 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|Approval of the Audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 after giving effect to the scheme of amalgamation of Soubhagya Confectionery Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary) with the Company and noted the Auditors report with unmodified opinion on the said Financial Statement. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|LOTUS CHOCOLATE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2024
|9 Apr 2024
|LOTUS CHOCOLATE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31 2024 Please find enclosed herewith copy of outcome of the Board Meeting. Financial for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024)
