Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
198.1
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
198.1
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.12
Total Income
199.22
Total Expenditure
195.34
PBIDT
3.89
Interest
0.81
PBDT
3.08
Depreciation
0.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.8
Deferred Tax
-0.44
Reported Profit After Tax
1.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
12.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.96
PBDTM(%)
1.55
PATM(%)
0.87
