Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
47.87
69.88
56.91
66.46
yoy growth (%)
-31.5
22.79
-14.36
1.63
Raw materials
-39.21
-59.85
-45.03
-53.39
As % of sales
81.92
85.63
79.11
80.33
Employee costs
-1.98
-2.49
-2.85
-4.31
As % of sales
4.15
3.57
5.01
6.48
Other costs
-4.27
-5.97
-6.32
-7.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.91
8.54
11.11
11.01
Operating profit
2.39
1.56
2.7
1.43
OPM
4.99
2.23
4.75
2.15
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.64
-0.8
-0.8
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.19
-0.66
-1.22
Other income
0.05
0.04
0.02
0.12
Profit before tax
1.62
0.76
1.25
-0.46
Taxes
0.09
0.11
-0.32
0
Tax rate
5.65
14.71
-26.2
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.72
0.88
0.92
-0.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.72
0.88
0.92
-0.46
yoy growth (%)
95.59
-5.29
-299.96
-136.96
NPM
3.59
1.25
1.63
-0.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.