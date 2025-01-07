iifl-logo-icon 1
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,355
(2.85%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

47.87

69.88

56.91

66.46

yoy growth (%)

-31.5

22.79

-14.36

1.63

Raw materials

-39.21

-59.85

-45.03

-53.39

As % of sales

81.92

85.63

79.11

80.33

Employee costs

-1.98

-2.49

-2.85

-4.31

As % of sales

4.15

3.57

5.01

6.48

Other costs

-4.27

-5.97

-6.32

-7.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.91

8.54

11.11

11.01

Operating profit

2.39

1.56

2.7

1.43

OPM

4.99

2.23

4.75

2.15

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.64

-0.8

-0.8

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.19

-0.66

-1.22

Other income

0.05

0.04

0.02

0.12

Profit before tax

1.62

0.76

1.25

-0.46

Taxes

0.09

0.11

-0.32

0

Tax rate

5.65

14.71

-26.2

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.72

0.88

0.92

-0.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.72

0.88

0.92

-0.46

yoy growth (%)

95.59

-5.29

-299.96

-136.96

NPM

3.59

1.25

1.63

-0.69

