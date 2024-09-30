|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|This is to inform you that the advertisement on the captioned subject has been published today i.e. September 07, 2024 in the newspapers viz. Financial Express (English) and Nava Telangana (Telugu). The newspaper clippings are enclosed for your information and records Proceedings of the Thirty-fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Disclosure of Voting Results - Thirty-fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.