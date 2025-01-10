Lucent Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.64
-0.52
-0.43
-0.37
Net Worth
14.36
14.48
14.57
14.63
Minority Interest
Debt
5
3.9
3.77
3.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.36
18.38
18.34
18.15
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.36
18.36
18.36
16.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.99
0
-0.07
2.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1
0
0
2.14
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
-0.07
-0.07
Cash
0
0.02
0.04
0.02
Total Assets
19.35
18.38
18.33
18.15
