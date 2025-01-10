iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lucent Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

614
(4.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lucent Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15

15

15

15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.64

-0.52

-0.43

-0.37

Net Worth

14.36

14.48

14.57

14.63

Minority Interest

Debt

5

3.9

3.77

3.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.36

18.38

18.34

18.15

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

18.36

18.36

18.36

16.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.99

0

-0.07

2.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1

0

0

2.14

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

0

-0.07

-0.07

Cash

0

0.02

0.04

0.02

Total Assets

19.35

18.38

18.33

18.15

Lucent Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lucent Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.