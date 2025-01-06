Lucent Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.01
0
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.16
-9.43
0.03
9.43
Other operating items
Operating
-3.19
-9.44
0.01
9.32
Capital expenditure
0
-0.32
-0.03
0
Free cash flow
-3.19
-9.76
-0.01
9.32
Equity raised
-0.67
-0.27
-0.27
1.24
Investing
1.72
14.34
0
0
Financing
8.45
4.93
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.3
9.23
-0.29
10.57
No Record Found
