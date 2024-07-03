Summary

Lucent Industries Limited was originally incorporated in Madhya Pradesh, as Sylph Education Solutions Private Limited, on January 29, 2010, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company, and the name of the company was changed to Sylph Education Solutions Limited,on March 4, 2014. Further, the Company was renamed to Lucent Industries Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on January 4, 2022.The Company provides educational services in the field of information technology (I.T), which comprises of providing basic I.T training at two centers namely Little Wonder, a primary school and IT Gurus. The company is tutoring basic computer knowledge, internet, surfing, and Computer courses like Microsoft office, accounting and financial management, inventory management, statutory capabilities, tally.net capabilities, accounting courses like tally, various computer languages i.e C, .Net, Java and oracle, communication and soft skill. The Company was incorporated with the object to establish, promote, subsidies, encourage, provide, maintain, organize, undertake, manage, takeover,collaborate, setup, assist, build, construct, equip, develop, recondition, operate, conduct,research, grant,support, to Spread Education by opening Schools and Colleges to provide complete Technical and Management Knowledge, to work in the field of Education-Training, Researc

Read More