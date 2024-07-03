iifl-logo-icon 1
Lucent Industries Ltd Share Price

614.25
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:35:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open614.25
  • Day's High614.25
  • 52 Wk High645.15
  • Prev. Close585
  • Day's Low614.25
  • 52 Wk Low 41.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.43
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)921.38
  • Div. Yield0
Lucent Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

614.25

Prev. Close

585

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

614.25

Day's Low

614.25

52 Week's High

645.15

52 Week's Low

41.45

Book Value

9.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

921.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lucent Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Lucent Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Lucent Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.61%

Non-Promoter- 32.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lucent Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15

15

15

15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.64

-0.52

-0.43

-0.37

Net Worth

14.36

14.48

14.57

14.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.07

0.07

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-5.8

7.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

0

-0.07

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.01

0

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.16

-9.43

0.03

9.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-5.8

7.8

Op profit growth

628.04

-27.9

-85.38

-22.62

EBIT growth

98.79

-390.34

-109.71

174.44

Net profit growth

-82.04

-2,235.34

-101.22

3,760.11

Lucent Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lucent Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Pareshbhai Sengal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Soni Pandiya

Independent Director

Manisha Maneklal Patel

Non Executive Director

Kartik Raval

Additional Director

Ishank Joshi

Additional Director

Kunal Kothari

Additional Director

Tejas Rathod

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lucent Industries Ltd

Summary

Lucent Industries Limited was originally incorporated in Madhya Pradesh, as Sylph Education Solutions Private Limited, on January 29, 2010, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company, and the name of the company was changed to Sylph Education Solutions Limited,on March 4, 2014. Further, the Company was renamed to Lucent Industries Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on January 4, 2022.The Company provides educational services in the field of information technology (I.T), which comprises of providing basic I.T training at two centers namely Little Wonder, a primary school and IT Gurus. The company is tutoring basic computer knowledge, internet, surfing, and Computer courses like Microsoft office, accounting and financial management, inventory management, statutory capabilities, tally.net capabilities, accounting courses like tally, various computer languages i.e C, .Net, Java and oracle, communication and soft skill. The Company was incorporated with the object to establish, promote, subsidies, encourage, provide, maintain, organize, undertake, manage, takeover,collaborate, setup, assist, build, construct, equip, develop, recondition, operate, conduct,research, grant,support, to Spread Education by opening Schools and Colleges to provide complete Technical and Management Knowledge, to work in the field of Education-Training, Researc
Company FAQs

What is the Lucent Industries Ltd share price today?

The Lucent Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹614.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lucent Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lucent Industries Ltd is ₹921.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lucent Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lucent Industries Ltd is 0 and 61.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lucent Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lucent Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lucent Industries Ltd is ₹41.45 and ₹645.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lucent Industries Ltd?

Lucent Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 109.34%, 3 Years at 267.26%, 1 Year at 1311.34%, 6 Month at 350.69%, 3 Month at 12.49% and 1 Month at -2.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lucent Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lucent Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.39 %

