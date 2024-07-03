Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹614.25
Prev. Close₹585
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹614.25
Day's Low₹614.25
52 Week's High₹645.15
52 Week's Low₹41.45
Book Value₹9.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)921.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.64
-0.52
-0.43
-0.37
Net Worth
14.36
14.48
14.57
14.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.07
0.07
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-5.8
7.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.07
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.01
0
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.16
-9.43
0.03
9.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-5.8
7.8
Op profit growth
628.04
-27.9
-85.38
-22.62
EBIT growth
98.79
-390.34
-109.71
174.44
Net profit growth
-82.04
-2,235.34
-101.22
3,760.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Pareshbhai Sengal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Soni Pandiya
Independent Director
Manisha Maneklal Patel
Non Executive Director
Kartik Raval
Additional Director
Ishank Joshi
Additional Director
Kunal Kothari
Additional Director
Tejas Rathod
Reports by Lucent Industries Ltd
Summary
Lucent Industries Limited was originally incorporated in Madhya Pradesh, as Sylph Education Solutions Private Limited, on January 29, 2010, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company, and the name of the company was changed to Sylph Education Solutions Limited,on March 4, 2014. Further, the Company was renamed to Lucent Industries Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on January 4, 2022.The Company provides educational services in the field of information technology (I.T), which comprises of providing basic I.T training at two centers namely Little Wonder, a primary school and IT Gurus. The company is tutoring basic computer knowledge, internet, surfing, and Computer courses like Microsoft office, accounting and financial management, inventory management, statutory capabilities, tally.net capabilities, accounting courses like tally, various computer languages i.e C, .Net, Java and oracle, communication and soft skill. The Company was incorporated with the object to establish, promote, subsidies, encourage, provide, maintain, organize, undertake, manage, takeover,collaborate, setup, assist, build, construct, equip, develop, recondition, operate, conduct,research, grant,support, to Spread Education by opening Schools and Colleges to provide complete Technical and Management Knowledge, to work in the field of Education-Training, Researc
The Lucent Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹614.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lucent Industries Ltd is ₹921.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lucent Industries Ltd is 0 and 61.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lucent Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lucent Industries Ltd is ₹41.45 and ₹645.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lucent Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 109.34%, 3 Years at 267.26%, 1 Year at 1311.34%, 6 Month at 350.69%, 3 Month at 12.49% and 1 Month at -2.50%.
