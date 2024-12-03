iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lucent Industries Ltd Board Meeting

620
(2.48%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Lucent Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Dec 202421 Dec 2024
The Board of directors has approved agenda of the shifting of registered office of the company and open a corporate office of the company
Board Meeting3 Dec 202427 Nov 2024
Lucent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To change of object clause of the memorandum of association of the company subject to approval ofthe shareholders through postal ballot; 2. Adoption of new set of articles of association of company inter-alia pursuant to the companies act 2013subject to approval of the shareholders through postal ballot; 3. To Shift the registered office of the company from the one state to another subject to approval of the shareholders through postal ballot; 4.Any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e. Tuesday, December 03, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.12.2024)
Board Meeting23 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Lucent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PFA Pursuant to Second proviso to Regulation 30(6) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company met in their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday 23rd October, 2024. 1.) Considered and approved Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th September, 2024. The meeting commenced at 01:45.P.M. and concluded at 02:35.P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
Lucent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To appoint Mr. Ishank Joshi (DIN: 05289924) as an Additional Director (ED) of the company. 2.To appoint Mr. Kunal Kothari (DIN: 07111105) as an Additional Director (ED) of the company. 3.To appoint Mr. Tejas Rathod (DIN: 07111110) as an Additional Director (ED) of the company. 4.To consider proposal for acquisition of business of Mobavenue (https://www.mobavenue.com/) which is a Growth & Tech platform dedicated to empowering Brands Agencies and Publishers with MadTech (MarTech & AdTech) solutions to drive Acquisition Growth Engagement and Monetization whose product suites purpose-built to drive brand performance by way of vertical expansion of business of Company 5.To appoint Registered Valuer and team of expert professionals to evaluate proposal and draft suitable scheme of amalgamation 6.Any other business with the permission of the Chair Intimation of Closure of Trading Window pursuant to the Meeting of Board of directors of the company to be held on September 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) Board of directors have considered and approved: 1.Appointment of Mr. Ishank Joshi (DIN: 05289924) as an additional (Executive Director) of the Company w.e.f. September 26, 2024. 2.Appointment of Mr. Kunal Kothari (DIN: 07111105) as an additional (Executive Director) of the Company w.e.f. September 26, 2024 3.Appointment of Mr. Tejas Rathod (DIN: 07111110) as an additional (Executive Director) of the Company w.e.f. September 26, 2024 4.Constitute Amalgamation Committee containing Mr. Tejas Rathod and Mr. Sumit Bhansali as a chairman and member, respectively of the Amalgamation Committee (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Lucent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.) To approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2.) Any other matter with the permission of the board which the Board may think fit. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. PFA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
Lucent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 23rd May 2024 at registered office of the company inter alia to consider following business. 1. Approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 3pt March 2024. 2. Any other matter which the Board may think fit. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended on 31st March, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd May 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
Lucent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday January 25 2024 inter alia to approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 also transact other business activities. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. Pursuant to Second proviso to Regulation 30(6) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company met in their meeting held on today i.e. Thursday 25th January 2024. 1.) Considered and approved Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 31st December 2023. The meeting commenced at 03.45.P.M. and concluded at 04.15.P.M. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige. Thanking You. PFA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024) PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Lucent Industrie: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lucent Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.