Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

The Board of directors has approved agenda of the shifting of registered office of the company and open a corporate office of the company

Board Meeting 3 Dec 2024 27 Nov 2024

Lucent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To change of object clause of the memorandum of association of the company subject to approval ofthe shareholders through postal ballot; 2. Adoption of new set of articles of association of company inter-alia pursuant to the companies act 2013subject to approval of the shareholders through postal ballot; 3. To Shift the registered office of the company from the one state to another subject to approval of the shareholders through postal ballot; 4.Any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e. Tuesday, December 03, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.12.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Lucent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PFA Pursuant to Second proviso to Regulation 30(6) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company met in their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday 23rd October, 2024. 1.) Considered and approved Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th September, 2024. The meeting commenced at 01:45.P.M. and concluded at 02:35.P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

Lucent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To appoint Mr. Ishank Joshi (DIN: 05289924) as an Additional Director (ED) of the company. 2.To appoint Mr. Kunal Kothari (DIN: 07111105) as an Additional Director (ED) of the company. 3.To appoint Mr. Tejas Rathod (DIN: 07111110) as an Additional Director (ED) of the company. 4.To consider proposal for acquisition of business of Mobavenue (https://www.mobavenue.com/) which is a Growth & Tech platform dedicated to empowering Brands Agencies and Publishers with MadTech (MarTech & AdTech) solutions to drive Acquisition Growth Engagement and Monetization whose product suites purpose-built to drive brand performance by way of vertical expansion of business of Company 5.To appoint Registered Valuer and team of expert professionals to evaluate proposal and draft suitable scheme of amalgamation 6.Any other business with the permission of the Chair Intimation of Closure of Trading Window pursuant to the Meeting of Board of directors of the company to be held on September 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) Board of directors have considered and approved: 1.Appointment of Mr. Ishank Joshi (DIN: 05289924) as an additional (Executive Director) of the Company w.e.f. September 26, 2024. 2.Appointment of Mr. Kunal Kothari (DIN: 07111105) as an additional (Executive Director) of the Company w.e.f. September 26, 2024 3.Appointment of Mr. Tejas Rathod (DIN: 07111110) as an additional (Executive Director) of the Company w.e.f. September 26, 2024 4.Constitute Amalgamation Committee containing Mr. Tejas Rathod and Mr. Sumit Bhansali as a chairman and member, respectively of the Amalgamation Committee (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Lucent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.) To approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2.) Any other matter with the permission of the board which the Board may think fit. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. PFA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

Lucent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 23rd May 2024 at registered office of the company inter alia to consider following business. 1. Approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 3pt March 2024. 2. Any other matter which the Board may think fit. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended on 31st March, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd May 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024