|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.07
0.07
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-5.8
7.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.07
-0.1
As % of sales
0
0
102.67
136.26
Other costs
-0.11
-0.01
-0.02
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
34.29
201.94
Operating profit
-0.13
-0.01
-0.02
-0.18
OPM
0
0
-36.96
-238.21
Depreciation
0
0
-0.03
-0.04
Interest expense
0
-8.56
0
0
Other income
0.1
0
0.06
0.15
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.01
0
-0.06
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
51.13
-5.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
-0.01
0
-0.06
Exceptional items
0
-0.18
0
-0.7
Net profit
-0.03
-0.19
0
-0.76
yoy growth (%)
-82.04
-2,235.34
-101.22
3,760.11
NPM
0
0
13.08
-1,005.07
