Lucent Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

585
(-0.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:40:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.07

0.07

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-5.8

7.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

0

-0.07

-0.1

As % of sales

0

0

102.67

136.26

Other costs

-0.11

-0.01

-0.02

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

34.29

201.94

Operating profit

-0.13

-0.01

-0.02

-0.18

OPM

0

0

-36.96

-238.21

Depreciation

0

0

-0.03

-0.04

Interest expense

0

-8.56

0

0

Other income

0.1

0

0.06

0.15

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.01

0

-0.06

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

51.13

-5.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.03

-0.01

0

-0.06

Exceptional items

0

-0.18

0

-0.7

Net profit

-0.03

-0.19

0

-0.76

yoy growth (%)

-82.04

-2,235.34

-101.22

3,760.11

NPM

0

0

13.08

-1,005.07

