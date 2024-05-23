Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors here by present the 14th Annual Report together with the Audited statements of Accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024.

OPERATIONS REVIEW:

Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 0 3577500 Other Income 0 0 Total Revenue 0 3577500 Total Expanses (1242313) 4188755 Profit Before Tax (1242313) (611255) Extraordinary item- Loss on sale of fixed assets 0 0 Tax 0 0 Profit after Tax (1242313) (611255)

DIVIDEND:

Considering the loss incurred in the current financial year and accumulated losses, your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount to Reserves for the period under review.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company is Rs. 150000000/- divided into 15000000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each. There has been no change in the share capital of the Company during the year.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate companies & joint ventures.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company have occurred between the end of financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of the Directors’ Report.

DEPOSIT:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 67 (3) (c) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

No disclosure is required under section 67 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, in respect of voting rights not exercised directly by the employees of the Company as the provisions of the said section are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.

SIGNIFICANT ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING GOING CONCERN AND

COMPANY’S OPERATIONS:

To the best of our knowledge, the company has not received any such orders passed by the regulators, courts or tribunals during the year, which may impact the going concern status or company’s operations in future.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

The Company believes that human capital is its biggest asset and immensely values its human resources. The Company acknowledges that employee participation and involvement is the key to sustained growth and hence encourages various measures to promote the same. The Company is of the opinion that motivated employees are very crucial to the growth of the organization and hence puts in a lot of emphasis on promoting employee engagement at all levels.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has developed and implemented a Risk Management Policy. The policy identifies the threat of such events as "Risks", which if occurred will adversely affect value to shareholders, ability of Company to achieve objectives, ability to implement business strategies, the manner in which the Company operates and reputation. Such risks are categorized into Strategic Risks, Operating Risks and Regulatory Risks.

The framework defines the process for identification of risks, its assessment, mitigation measures, monitoring and reporting. While the Company, through its employees and Executive Management, continuously assess the identified Risks, the Audit Committee reviews the identified Risks and its mitigation measures annually.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Company has an Internal Audit department with adequate experience and expertise in internal controls, operating system and procedures. The system is supported by documented policies, guidelines and procedures to monitor business and operational performance which are aimed at ensuring business integrity and promoting operational efficiency.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Board of Directors consists of 3 members, out of which 2 are Independent Directors including one women Independent Director and 1 Whole-time Director.

As per the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the company’s Articles of Association, Mr. PARESHBHAI SENGAL (DIN: 08444758) shall retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for reappointment as the Director of the Company.

As per the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. PARESHBHAI GANPATBHAI SENGAL, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. SONI PANDYA, Company Secretary are the key managerial personnel of the Company.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The details of the number of meetings of the Board held during the Financial Year 2023-24 forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Board of Directors has the following Committees:- 1. Audit Committee 2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee

The details of the Committees along with their composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Schedule IV, clause VIII of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Appointment & Remuneration Committees. The performance evaluations of Independent Directors were also carried out and the same was noted. Independent Directors in their meeting decided to bring more transparency in their performance and bring more responsibility while taking any policy decisions for the benefit of the shareholders in general.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management and their remuneration.

REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS/ KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)/ EMPLOYEES:

No Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel are drawing any remuneration. Hence, the information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 (1) (i) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 in respect of ratio of remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the Financial year is not given.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have been updated with their roles, rights and responsibilities in the Company by specifying it in their appointment letter along with necessary documents, reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarize with the Company’s procedures and practices. The Company has through presentations, at regular intervals, familiarized and updated the Independent Directors with the strategy, operations and functions of the Company and Engineering Industry as a whole.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS’ REPORT:

M/s. Goenka Mehta and Associates, Rajkot (Firm Reg. No. 129445W) retiring statutory auditor be and are hereby re appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion this AGM until the conclusion of the AGM to be held in the year of 2025, for period of 3 years at such remuneration and out of pocket expenses, as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

The observations made by the Auditors’ in their Auditors’ Report and the Notes on Accounts referred to in the Auditors’ Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act 2013, the Annual Return as on 31st March 2024 is available on the website of the Company at www.lucentindustries.life.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Company has taken adequate steps to ensure that all mandatory provisions of Corporate Governance as prescribed under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are complied with, a separate section titled Report on Corporate Governance together with a Certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary forms part of this Report. A detailed Management Discussion & Analysis forms part of this Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiative under the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as the said provisions are not applicable.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS’ REPORT:

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed M/s. Daksha Negi & Associates, Company Secretaries in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit report in the prescribed Form No MR-3 is annexed herewith.

QUALIFICATION IN SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT AND EXPLANATIONS BY THE BOARD:

Sr. No. Qualifications made by Secretarial Auditor Explanations by the Board a) As per section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is required to appoint Internal Auditor. The Company has not appointed Internal Auditor The size of operation of the Company is very small, it is not viable to appoint Internal Auditor but the Company has established the internal control system. b) The company has not complied with certain regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as regards publication of Notice of AGM and quarterly results. The company will take necessary steps to comply with the same

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is not required to be given as there were no employees coming within the purview of this section.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013: The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy against sexual harassment in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. The Company has not received any sexual harassment related complaints during the year.

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption etc. as required to be given under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are not applicable to Company, as our Company has not carried out in the manufacturing activities. The foreign exchange earning on account of the operation of the Company during the year was Rs. Nil.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Directors’ Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that: a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation by way of notes to accounts relating to material departures; b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period; c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) Directors have prepared the accounts on a "going concern basis". e) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND OTHER DISCLOSURES AS PER RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

Pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014, every Listed Company mandates to disclose in the Board’s Report the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the permanent employee’s remuneration. However, since there is no permanent employee in the Company, no disclosure under the said provision has been furnished.

GENERAL:

The Board of Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions or applicability pertaining to these matters during the year under review: i) Fraud reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors of the Company. ii) Payment of remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiary companies to the Managing Director/ Whole Time Director of the Company. iii) Voting rights which are not directly exercised by the employees in respect of shares for the subscription/ purchase of which loan was given by the Company (as there is no scheme pursuant to which such persons can beneficially hold shares as envisaged under section 67(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013). iv) Details of any application filed for corporate insolvency under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. v) One time settlement of loan obtained from the banks or financial institutions.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, and Shareholders during the year. Your directors also wish to take on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services of the employees at all levels, which has made our Company successful in the business.