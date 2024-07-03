iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lucent Industries Ltd Company Summary

601
(-2.12%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:08:00 PM

Lucent Industries Ltd Summary

Lucent Industries Limited was originally incorporated in Madhya Pradesh, as Sylph Education Solutions Private Limited, on January 29, 2010, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company, and the name of the company was changed to Sylph Education Solutions Limited,on March 4, 2014. Further, the Company was renamed to Lucent Industries Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on January 4, 2022.The Company provides educational services in the field of information technology (I.T), which comprises of providing basic I.T training at two centers namely Little Wonder, a primary school and IT Gurus. The company is tutoring basic computer knowledge, internet, surfing, and Computer courses like Microsoft office, accounting and financial management, inventory management, statutory capabilities, tally.net capabilities, accounting courses like tally, various computer languages i.e C, .Net, Java and oracle, communication and soft skill. The Company was incorporated with the object to establish, promote, subsidies, encourage, provide, maintain, organize, undertake, manage, takeover,collaborate, setup, assist, build, construct, equip, develop, recondition, operate, conduct,research, grant,support, to Spread Education by opening Schools and Colleges to provide complete Technical and Management Knowledge, to work in the field of Education-Training, Research Science, Industrial Development and Printing and Publication and to Guide, supervise and teach the undergraduate students and all other involved in Technical and Management studies and to work in the field of Human Resource Development, Rural Development, Community Development and Social Security and participate in National and International Conferences, in the field of Environment, Health, Social, Cultural, and Sports Activities, Adult education, Continuing education and Social Advocacy and singing.In February 2016, the Company came up with Public Issue of 40,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 4.8 Crore.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.