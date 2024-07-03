Lucent Industries Ltd Summary

Lucent Industries Limited was originally incorporated in Madhya Pradesh, as Sylph Education Solutions Private Limited, on January 29, 2010, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company, and the name of the company was changed to Sylph Education Solutions Limited,on March 4, 2014. Further, the Company was renamed to Lucent Industries Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on January 4, 2022.The Company provides educational services in the field of information technology (I.T), which comprises of providing basic I.T training at two centers namely Little Wonder, a primary school and IT Gurus. The company is tutoring basic computer knowledge, internet, surfing, and Computer courses like Microsoft office, accounting and financial management, inventory management, statutory capabilities, tally.net capabilities, accounting courses like tally, various computer languages i.e C, .Net, Java and oracle, communication and soft skill. The Company was incorporated with the object to establish, promote, subsidies, encourage, provide, maintain, organize, undertake, manage, takeover,collaborate, setup, assist, build, construct, equip, develop, recondition, operate, conduct,research, grant,support, to Spread Education by opening Schools and Colleges to provide complete Technical and Management Knowledge, to work in the field of Education-Training, Research Science, Industrial Development and Printing and Publication and to Guide, supervise and teach the undergraduate students and all other involved in Technical and Management studies and to work in the field of Human Resource Development, Rural Development, Community Development and Social Security and participate in National and International Conferences, in the field of Environment, Health, Social, Cultural, and Sports Activities, Adult education, Continuing education and Social Advocacy and singing.In February 2016, the Company came up with Public Issue of 40,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 4.8 Crore.