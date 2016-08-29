iifl-logo-icon 1
Luminaire Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

0.2
(0.00%)
Aug 29, 2016|10:04:47 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

29.39

29.39

29.39

2.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.08

-2.35

-2.15

-1.97

Net Worth

26.31

27.04

27.24

0.43

Minority Interest

Debt

1.15

1.15

1

0.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.02

Total Liabilities

27.46

28.19

28.24

1.09

Fixed Assets

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.57

0.57

0.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

27

27.1

27.13

0.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

27.02

27.12

27.15

0.31

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

-0.23

Cash

0.06

0.12

0.15

0.07

Total Assets

27.46

28.19

28.25

1.09

