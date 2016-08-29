Luminaire Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
29.39
29.39
29.39
2.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.08
-2.35
-2.15
-1.97
Net Worth
26.31
27.04
27.24
0.43
Minority Interest
Debt
1.15
1.15
1
0.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
27.46
28.19
28.24
1.09
Fixed Assets
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.57
0.57
0.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
27
27.1
27.13
0.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
27.02
27.12
27.15
0.31
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
-0.23
Cash
0.06
0.12
0.15
0.07
Total Assets
27.46
28.19
28.25
1.09
No Record Found
