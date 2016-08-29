Luminaire Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.72
-0.2
-0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0.02
Working capital
-0.06
-0.44
Other operating items
Operating
-0.78
-0.64
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
Free cash flow
-0.77
-0.64
Equity raised
-4.7
-4.29
Investing
-0.57
0
Financing
2.3
2.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.75
-2.79
