SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.2
Prev. Close₹0.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.2
Day's Low₹0.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.88
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
29.39
29.39
29.39
2.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.08
-2.35
-2.15
-1.97
Net Worth
26.31
27.04
27.24
0.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.72
-0.2
-0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0.02
Working capital
-0.06
-0.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
247.24
16.42
EBIT growth
249.89
15.92
Net profit growth
249.89
20.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.14
0.12
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Birjesh Bhagat
Director
Mamta Bhagat
Additional Director
Sanjiv Mohan Gupta
Additional Director
Dilip Chabria
Independent Director
Ajit Raizada
Independent Director
Vigyan Arya
Additional Director
Ramendra Kumar Gupta
Director
Shekhar Madhukar Kulkarni
Director
Rajaram Mane
Company Secretary
Nikunj Harsukhlal Chawda
Reports by Luminaire Technologies Ltd
Summary
Luminaire Technologies is engaged in the business of Information Technology (IT), Hardware, Software and providing IT enabled services, helpdesk support, network maintenance and technical support to its clients.Luminaire Technologies originally incorporated on July 22, 1985 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Nandini Syntex. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Strauss Industries & Exports and a fresh certificate of incorporation, consequent on change of name was obtained on July 3, 1995. The name of the company was finally changed to the present name Luminaire Technologies (LTL) and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained on December 09, 1999.The company was earlier in the business of finance and trading of textile and yarns. Subsequently, the company diversified its business in manufacturing and exports of leather garments in May 1993. The companys factory was located in Chennai and it exported the entire production to European countries. During 1998 a lot of tanneries were forced to close down due to pollution problems thus making it difficult to procure raw materials in time. As a result the companys production schedule and business was also affected. After this the management again decided to diversify the activities of the company into computers and software, Information Technology related business. The directors then identified a group of professional and started its activity in software business.LTL in association with ITI Bangalore had successfu
Read More
