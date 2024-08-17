Summary

Luminaire Technologies is engaged in the business of Information Technology (IT), Hardware, Software and providing IT enabled services, helpdesk support, network maintenance and technical support to its clients.Luminaire Technologies originally incorporated on July 22, 1985 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Nandini Syntex. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Strauss Industries & Exports and a fresh certificate of incorporation, consequent on change of name was obtained on July 3, 1995. The name of the company was finally changed to the present name Luminaire Technologies (LTL) and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained on December 09, 1999.The company was earlier in the business of finance and trading of textile and yarns. Subsequently, the company diversified its business in manufacturing and exports of leather garments in May 1993. The companys factory was located in Chennai and it exported the entire production to European countries. During 1998 a lot of tanneries were forced to close down due to pollution problems thus making it difficult to procure raw materials in time. As a result the companys production schedule and business was also affected. After this the management again decided to diversify the activities of the company into computers and software, Information Technology related business. The directors then identified a group of professional and started its activity in software business.LTL in association with ITI Bangalore had successfu

