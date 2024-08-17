iifl-logo-icon 1
Luminaire Technologies Ltd Share Price

0.2
(0.00%)
Aug 29, 2016|10:04:47 AM

Luminaire Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.2

Prev. Close

0.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.2

Day's Low

0.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.88

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Luminaire Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Luminaire Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Luminaire Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 AM
Sep-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.85%

Non-Promoter- 72.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Luminaire Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

29.39

29.39

29.39

2.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.08

-2.35

-2.15

-1.97

Net Worth

26.31

27.04

27.24

0.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.72

-0.2

-0.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0.02

Working capital

-0.06

-0.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

247.24

16.42

EBIT growth

249.89

15.92

Net profit growth

249.89

20.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.14

0.12

0.01

Luminaire Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Luminaire Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Birjesh Bhagat

Director

Mamta Bhagat

Additional Director

Sanjiv Mohan Gupta

Additional Director

Dilip Chabria

Independent Director

Ajit Raizada

Independent Director

Vigyan Arya

Additional Director

Ramendra Kumar Gupta

Director

Shekhar Madhukar Kulkarni

Director

Rajaram Mane

Company Secretary

Nikunj Harsukhlal Chawda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Luminaire Technologies Ltd

Summary

Luminaire Technologies is engaged in the business of Information Technology (IT), Hardware, Software and providing IT enabled services, helpdesk support, network maintenance and technical support to its clients.Luminaire Technologies originally incorporated on July 22, 1985 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Nandini Syntex. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Strauss Industries & Exports and a fresh certificate of incorporation, consequent on change of name was obtained on July 3, 1995. The name of the company was finally changed to the present name Luminaire Technologies (LTL) and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained on December 09, 1999.The company was earlier in the business of finance and trading of textile and yarns. Subsequently, the company diversified its business in manufacturing and exports of leather garments in May 1993. The companys factory was located in Chennai and it exported the entire production to European countries. During 1998 a lot of tanneries were forced to close down due to pollution problems thus making it difficult to procure raw materials in time. As a result the companys production schedule and business was also affected. After this the management again decided to diversify the activities of the company into computers and software, Information Technology related business. The directors then identified a group of professional and started its activity in software business.LTL in association with ITI Bangalore had successfu
