iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Luminaire Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

0.2
(0.00%)
Aug 29, 2016|10:04:47 AM

Luminaire Technologies Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, the Company has not earned any income as compared to Rs. of Rs.15,949/- earned in the previous year. The company has incurred Net Loss of Rs. 72,95,769/- . (Previous Year Net Loss of Rs.20,85,104/-)

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has in place adequate system of internal control commensurate with its size and nature of its operations. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorized uses or loss, executing transactions with proper authorization and ensuring compliance of corporate policies.

HUMAN RESOURCES

As on March 31, 2014, the Company had no employees on its rolls drawing salary exceeding the limits specified.

OUTLOOK

As a forward looking statement it can be noted that the Company appears to heading towards better all-round performance during the coming years. Towards this, the Company is working on various software packages. The Company looks forward to a favorable year.

Disclaimer

The information and opinion expressed in this section of the Annual Report may contain certain statements, which the management believes are true to the best of its knowledge at the time of its preparation. The Company and Management shall not be held liable for any loss, which may arise as a result of any action taken on the basis of the information contained herein.

Place: Mumbai On behalf of Board of Directors
Date: 5th September, 2014 Director

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.