Luminaire Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.29
0
0
0
-0.03
Total Income
1.29
0
0
0
-0.03
Total Expenditure
0.09
0.09
0.13
0.02
0.17
PBIDT
1.2
-0.09
-0.13
-0.02
-0.2
Interest
0
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.05
PBDT
1.2
-0.1
-0.14
-0.04
-0.25
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.06
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.02
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.01
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
1.2
-0.1
-0.14
0.03
-0.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.2
-0.1
-0.14
0.03
-0.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.2
-0.1
-0.14
0.03
-0.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.04
0
-0.06
0.01
-0.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.39
29.39
2.4
2.4
2.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,21,50,120
21,20,41,120
1,21,50,120
1,21,50,120
1,21,50,120
Public Shareholding (%)
50.63
72.15
50.63
50.63
50.63
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,18,49,880
8,18,49,880
1,18,49,880
1,18,49,880
1,18,28,010
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
49.37
27.85
49.37
49.37
49.28
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
