Luminaire Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

0.2
(0.00%)
Aug 29, 2016|10:04:47 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.29

0

0

0

-0.03

Total Income

1.29

0

0

0

-0.03

Total Expenditure

0.09

0.09

0.13

0.02

0.17

PBIDT

1.2

-0.09

-0.13

-0.02

-0.2

Interest

0

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.05

PBDT

1.2

-0.1

-0.14

-0.04

-0.25

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.06

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.02

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0.01

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

1.2

-0.1

-0.14

0.03

-0.27

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.2

-0.1

-0.14

0.03

-0.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.2

-0.1

-0.14

0.03

-0.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.04

0

-0.06

0.01

-0.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.39

29.39

2.4

2.4

2.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,21,50,120

21,20,41,120

1,21,50,120

1,21,50,120

1,21,50,120

Public Shareholding (%)

50.63

72.15

50.63

50.63

50.63

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,18,49,880

8,18,49,880

1,18,49,880

1,18,49,880

1,18,28,010

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

49.37

27.85

49.37

49.37

49.28

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

