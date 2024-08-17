Luminaire Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.28
0
0
0.1
0.1
Total Income
1.28
0
0
0.1
0.1
Total Expenditure
0.28
0.3
0.1
0.23
0.89
PBIDT
1
-0.3
-0.1
-0.11
-0.8
Interest
0.02
0.05
0.03
0.01
0
PBDT
0.98
-0.34
-0.14
-0.14
-0.8
Depreciation
0
0.05
0.07
0.14
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.98
-0.4
-0.2
-0.27
-0.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.98
-0.4
-0.2
-0.27
-0.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.98
-0.4
-0.2
-0.27
-0.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.17
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.38
2.4
2.4
2.4
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
11,50,120
1,21,50,120
1,21,71,970
1,17,71,970
0
Public Shareholding (%)
50.63
50.63
50.72
49.04
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,18,49,880
1,18,28,010
1,18,28,010
1,22,28,030
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
49.36
49.27
49.27
50.95
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
