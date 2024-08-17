iifl-logo-icon 1
Luminaire Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.28

0

0

0.1

0.1

Total Income

1.28

0

0

0.1

0.1

Total Expenditure

0.28

0.3

0.1

0.23

0.89

PBIDT

1

-0.3

-0.1

-0.11

-0.8

Interest

0.02

0.05

0.03

0.01

0

PBDT

0.98

-0.34

-0.14

-0.14

-0.8

Depreciation

0

0.05

0.07

0.14

0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.98

-0.4

-0.2

-0.27

-0.94

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.98

-0.4

-0.2

-0.27

-0.94

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.98

-0.4

-0.2

-0.27

-0.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.17

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.38

2.4

2.4

2.4

0

Public Shareholding (Number)

11,50,120

1,21,50,120

1,21,71,970

1,17,71,970

0

Public Shareholding (%)

50.63

50.63

50.72

49.04

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,18,49,880

1,18,28,010

1,18,28,010

1,22,28,030

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

49.36

49.27

49.27

50.95

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

