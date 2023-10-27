We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, inter-alia, considered and approved the following business items: 1. the proposal of sub-division/split of companys 1 (one) Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Re. 1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders and such other approvals as may be required. The Board has considered and approved the proposal of sub-division/split of companys 1 (One) Equity Share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Re. 1 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders and such other approvals as may be required. The Board has decided 10th November 2023 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of split/subdivision of each equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 equity shares of Re. 1 each Board of Directors has fixed 10th November 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for stock split/subdivision of one equity share of Rs. 10/- each into 10 equity shares of Re 1 each (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.10.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that M. K. PROTEINS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE M. K. PROTEINS LTD (543919) RECORD DATE 10/11/2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/11/2023 DR-652/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE964W01013 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/11/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 31.10.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20231031-15 dated October 31, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code M. K. PROTEINS LTD (543919) New ISIN No. INE964W01021 Remarks Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 10-11-2023 (DR-652/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.11.2023)