iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

M P Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

8.8
(-3.19%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR M P Agro Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.8

5.8

5.8

5.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.08

0.04

0.01

-0.01

Net Worth

5.88

5.84

5.81

5.79

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.88

5.84

5.81

5.79

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.88

3.86

1

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.91

0.82

4.18

5.25

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.03

Debtor Days

18.43

Other Current Assets

0.99

0.93

4.25

5.31

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.11

-0.06

-0.06

Creditor Days

36.86

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.03

Cash

1.09

1.16

0.63

0.53

Total Assets

5.88

5.84

5.81

5.78

M P Agro Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR M P Agro Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.