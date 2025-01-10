M P Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.8
5.8
5.8
5.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.08
0.04
0.01
-0.01
Net Worth
5.88
5.84
5.81
5.79
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.88
5.84
5.81
5.79
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.88
3.86
1
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.91
0.82
4.18
5.25
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.03
Debtor Days
18.43
Other Current Assets
0.99
0.93
4.25
5.31
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.11
-0.06
-0.06
Creditor Days
36.86
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.03
Cash
1.09
1.16
0.63
0.53
Total Assets
5.88
5.84
5.81
5.78
