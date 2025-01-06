M P Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.35
0.76
-0.05
Depreciation
0
-3.59
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0.05
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
0.03
-0.79
1.1
0.56
Other operating items
Operating
0.05
-1.08
1.82
0.46
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.06
-1.08
1.82
0.46
Equity raised
-0.07
0.44
-1.07
-0.88
Investing
0
0
-0.52
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.01
-0.64
0.22
-0.42
No Record Found
